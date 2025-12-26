or
BREAKING NEWS
Joe Biden
NEWS

Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump: 'Deliberately Making Hunger Worse' for Americans in Fiery Speech

Split photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: mega

Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump for ‘making hunger worse for Americans’ during a speech in Nebraska.

Profile Image

Dec. 26 2025, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Dec. 26 2025, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
President Joe Biden unleashed on Donald Trump, asserting that the president's actions have exacerbated the hunger crisis in America and neglected struggling families.

image of Joe Biden delivered a speech about America’s hunger crisis in Nebraska.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden delivered a speech about America’s hunger crisis in Nebraska.

“Now we have a president who’s deliberately making hunger worse for Americans,” Biden declared, raising his voice as he addressed the crowd at a Democratic event in Nebraska. His words sparked loud applause, underscoring the deep concerns many have regarding food insecurity in the country.

image of Joe Biden spoke about food insecurity across America.
Source: @USATODAY/YouTube

Joe Biden spoke about food insecurity across America.

Biden characterized the issue as both a moral failure and an economic crisis, emphasizing that millions of Americans face food insecurity daily. “One in five children go to bed hungry every night,” he pointed out, connecting this alarming statistic to Trump’s attempts to slash social programs and the political gridlock that has resulted in government shutdowns.

image of Joe Biden spoke out against economic policies that he believes are ineffective.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden spoke out against economic policies that he believes are ineffective.

This address represented a pivotal moment for Biden, who is leaning into economic populism amid soaring food prices. While the White House maintains that inflation is easing, many Americans feel the pinch when they glance at their grocery bills. “You can’t convince Americans your economic policies are working if they’re paying 20 percent more for a cup of coffee,” a political analyst remarked, highlighting the significant challenges both parties face.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Biden’s criticisms extended beyond Trump’s policies; he portrayed Trump as someone who caters to the wealthy while ordinary people are forced to make tough decisions. He accused Trump of “cutting food aid for millions” as he lives lavishly at Mar-a-Lago. “It’s about priorities,” Biden stated. “You either fight for working families or you don’t.”

Biden’s comments on hunger were not mere platitudes; they formed the backbone of his argument. His assertion that Trump is “deliberately making hunger worse” resonated widely, garnering support from Democrats and triggering backlash from conservatives, who subsequently attacked Biden’s own presidential record.

image of Joe Biden called out Donald Trump over America’s pressing issues.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden called out Donald Trump over America’s pressing issues.

Even critics recognized the significance of this moment, with the energy in the room palpable as Biden focused on themes he believes will resonate with voters in the upcoming election — affordability, fairness, and empathy. His aides described this effort as a strategy to align his message with “kitchen-table issues” and draw a stark contrast with Trump.

Republicans countered Biden’s attack, accusing him of rewriting history by highlighting that food prices have risen during his administration. They argue that their plans to cut regulations and boost domestic energy supply will ultimately lower costs. Nevertheless, Biden’s campaign team remains optimistic, confident that voters will recall who genuinely supported them during tough times.

Source: @USATODAY/YouTube

In his speech, Biden also acknowledged the recent electoral victories for Democrats, suggesting these successes indicate that “the Democratic Party is back.” He called on his supporters to stay engaged, stressing that the fight for economic dignity continues.

By the conclusion of his address, Biden’s message was unmistakable: he aims to shift the election focus from partisan squabbles to the real struggles faced by American families.

Linking Trump to the urgent issue of hunger, he asserted, “We’re going to keep fighting because no American family should ever go to bed hungry.”

