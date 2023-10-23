12 Times Joe Biden Tripped and Fell as Concerns About His Health Intensifies
November 2020: President Joe Biden Reportedly Tripped on a Rug
President Joe Biden suffered a fracture on his foot when he tripped while playing with his German Shepherd Major.
"I'm joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on," he said.
His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said the initial X-rays did not show signs of fracture, but his CT scan showed two tiny fractures on the two small bones in his right foot.
March 19, 2021: He Tripped Twice While Ascending Onto the Aircraft
The New York Post unveiled a clip of the commander-in-chief’s earliest gaffe while walking onto Air Force One. He was seen holding onto the railing after he tripped twice and fell the third time while climbing the aircraft's stairs.
Biden took his time fixing his pants and dusting them off before saluting and entering the cabin.
March 31, 2021: He Avoided The Fall En Route to Pittsburgh
The Hill shared a video showing the president making his way onto Air Force One while holding an umbrella and his bag. He carefully ascended but still nearly missed a step before waving at his supporters.
June 2022: He Fell Off His Bicycle
Biden fell off his bicycle when he braked to greet the reporters near his Delaware beach home. Secret Service agents immediately assisted him, though he assured them he was good after the fall.
He revealed that the bike’s toe cages got caught, causing him to drop to the ground.
May 2022: He Lost His Balance While Climbing Air Force One
During a visit to Illinois, Biden almost suffered a fall when he appeared to have lost his balance momentarily while walking up to the plane at Andrews Airforce Base. He boarded the plane without further incident by holding onto the rail.
June 2022: Biden Stumbled on Air Force One’s Steps Again
RadarOnline.com reported that the president appeared at a press conference in Washington and spoke about California’s recent election.
"Both parties have to step up and do something about crime as well as gun violence,” he said. "The first major bill we passed ... we gave the states and localities billions of dollars, billions of dollars and then encouraged them to use it to hire police officers and reform the police department. Very few have done it."
After delivering his speech, he left the venue to board his plane again. However, he suffered another misstep that led the public to suggest that he should undergo a cognitive health assessment.
- President Joe Biden Close to Falling Down the Stairs of Air Force One After Its Revealed His Staff Is on a Mission to Prevent Major Spills
- Not Again! President Joe Biden Takes a Tumble During Commencement Address to Air Force Graduates: Watch
- Whoops! President Joe Biden Stumbles Again While Boarding Air Force One
February 2023: He Tripped Before Departing to Poland
Biden lost his balance again when he walked up the Air Force One at the Warsaw Chopin Airport. He suddenly tripped up before standing back again to continue making his way to the plane’s cabin.
It marked the fourth time he fell on Air Force One’s steps.
March 2023: He Nearly Fell Again Before Leaving Alabama
Biden visited Selma to mark the 58th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday death march. After his appearance, he faltered while walking up the aircraft's stairs and almost fell again.
May 2023: Biden Almost Fell the Steps at the G7 Summit
The oldest president sworn in extended his list of blunders during a Itsukushima Shrine trip ahead of the Group of Seven Summit in Japan.
He was seen strolling toward the others before tripping after only taking eight steps. He fortunately saved himself from falling further, though he looked confused afterward.
June 2023: He Tripped and Fell at the Air Force Academy Commencement Ceremony
During the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, Biden faced another mishap when he stumbled over a black sandbag and fell to the ground. He was walking to return to his seat when the incident happened.
White House communications director Ben LaBolt wrote on X that Biden was fine and unhurt.
September 2023: Biden Nearly Took a Tumble Down the Stairs in Michigan
Biden’s series of falls and trips continued when he disembarked the Air Force One at Detroit Metro Airport. Around the eighth step of the 14-step stairs, he was seen slipping and almost making a shortcut if he was not able to regain his balance.
October 2023: He Stumbled on a Short Flight of Stairs in Philadelphia
The president’s latest gaffe occurred on Friday, October 13, when he stumbled while climbing the metal stairs of a podium at an event in Philadelphia. He lost his balance but saved himself by holding onto the railing before delivering his speech.