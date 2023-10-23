12 Times Joe Biden Tripped and Fell as Concerns About His Health Intensifies

President Joe Biden suffered a fracture on his foot when he tripped while playing with his German Shepherd Major.

"I'm joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on," he said.

His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said the initial X-rays did not show signs of fracture, but his CT scan showed two tiny fractures on the two small bones in his right foot.