Former 'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto's Scandal Explained: What His Accusers Claimed, His Response and More
A TikTok User Accused Joe Gatto of Sexual Assault
In a March 20 TikTok video, user @joozyb dropped a bombshell accusation against former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, claiming the comedian "sexually assaulted" her in September 2023.
According to the accuser, she had been direct messaging with Gatto via Instagram before his Milwaukee show that year and was communicating with him following their meeting.
"I was drunk, whatever, and he was texting me all this stuff," she said in the second video. "And, like, it was starting to get a little weird, you know?"
The user added Gatto put their messages into "vanish mode" before sending her instructions on how to get to his hotel room. While she did not disclose further details about what happened, she said "some stuff happened."
The update included an image of her backside, which had a large bruise caused by Gatto's "teeth."
"Yes he did S.A me. yes he had JUST gotten back together with his wife. I’m sorry you guys don’t want to hear it but," the accuser wrote in the caption.
Joe Gatto Responded to the Sexual Assault Allegation
Gatto responded to the TikTok user's allegation, denying the claim while admitting he failed to make good decisions at the time.
"I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most," he told Page Six in a March 22 statement. "But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn't assault anyone. Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to."
A Former Employee Slapped Joe Gatto With Another Accusation
Shortly after the 48-year-old podcaster denied the TikTok user's accusation, a second woman came forward about the sexual harassment she allegedly experienced while working with him.
Speaking with People, the second accuser — who first met him at one of his live shows when she was 15 — said one of Gatto's previous employees warned he could be flirty, handsy and prone to making inappropriate jokes.
As soon as she turned 18, Gatto's behavior toward her allegedly "shifted" as he became flirtatious. While working with him, he allegedly inappropriately grabbed her occasionally, asked for back massages and frequently asked her about her s-- life. He also allegedly invited her to his room and asked her to cuddle.
The second woman also claimed The Misery Index star would often brag about his open relationship with his wife, Bessy Gatto. Additionally, Joe reportedly responded to her social media posts and even acted jealous whenever she shared photos of her boyfriend online.
When she rejected his advances, Joe became rude to her at work.
The accuser also detailed how Joe allegedly grabbed her upper thigh while they were on a hotel elevator. When she moved across the elevator, he reportedly told her he "knew" he would end up making her feel uncomfortable during the trip.
Furthermore, Joe allegedly joked about bringing girls to the office, which was a two-bedroom apartment. The woman said his comments reminded her of the TikToker's accusation against him.
Joe Gatto Canceled His Tour Amid the Allegations, Enters Treatment Facility
In a statement, the Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party star confirmed the cancelation of the remainder of his comedy tour and his decision to begin in-patient care at a treatment facility following the sexual assault and harassment allegations.
He added, "I just want to thank my friends, fans and especially my family for all of their support — never more so than over the last few days."