Former 'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto's Scandal Explained: What His Accusers Claimed, His Response and More

In a March 20 TikTok video, user @joozyb dropped a bombshell accusation against former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, claiming the comedian "sexually assaulted" her in September 2023.

According to the accuser, she had been direct messaging with Gatto via Instagram before his Milwaukee show that year and was communicating with him following their meeting.

"I was drunk, whatever, and he was texting me all this stuff," she said in the second video. "And, like, it was starting to get a little weird, you know?"

The user added Gatto put their messages into "vanish mode" before sending her instructions on how to get to his hotel room. While she did not disclose further details about what happened, she said "some stuff happened."

The update included an image of her backside, which had a large bruise caused by Gatto's "teeth."

"Yes he did S.A me. yes he had JUST gotten back together with his wife. I’m sorry you guys don’t want to hear it but," the accuser wrote in the caption.