10 Women Joe Jonas Dated: From AJ Michalka to Sophie Turner

Before rising to fame, Joe Jonas fell in love with his childhood best friend Mandy Van Duyne.

In one of her blogs in 2012, Van Duyne looked back at her short-lived relationship with the Jonas Brothers member, writing: "To me he was the boy I had a secret crush on since the age of 7, not the heartthrob Joe Jonas from the Jonas Brothers. He was my best friend, he always made me laugh and was the person I trusted with all my secrets."

The duo reportedly dated in the summer of 2005 and broke up in August amid Jonas' busy touring schedule. Per Van Duyne, they realized they were better off as friends and that the singer needed a friend more than a girlfriend.

Jonas immortalized his love for his childhood friend by writing the song "Mandy" with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.