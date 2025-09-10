or
Joe Jonas Defends Himself After Video of Him Picking His Nose Goes Viral: 'You Never Had a Booger?'

Photo of Joe Jonas
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas defended himself after a video of him picking his nose went viral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Joe Jonas defended himself after a video surfaced on TikTok, where he was seen picking his nose while off stage during a concert.

In the viral clip, Jonas was seen staring into a mirror and wiping his nose with a black cloth.

Joe Jonas Commented on the Video of Him Picking His Nose

Source: @ac2ality/TikTok

Joe Jonas commented on the viral video of him picking his nose.

At one point in the video, he seemingly picked his nose and swiped at it with the cloth — but then returned to the stage.

Though the video is now private, Jonas was able to get into the comments section beforehand.

“lol you never had a booger?” Jonas wrote.

Fans Defended Joe Jonas Over the Video

Photo of Joe Jonas
Source: MEGA

One fan said people need to 'let the man blow his nose' while defending Joe Jonas.

Many fans took to X to defend Jonas, with one person noting they need to leave him alone. “The man was making sure he didn’t have any BOOGERS in his nose,” they added. “Goodness.”

“LET THE MAN BLOW HIS NOSE,” another used shared, calling out X for being “insufferable” and “always trying to turn Joe Jonas into a scandal.”

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas Once Pooped His Pants on Stage

Photo of Joe Jonas
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas revealed he once pooped his pants while on stage.

While being caught picking your nose might be embarrassing, Jonas is no stranger to things happening to him while performing. While appearing on a radio show in 2023, Jonas revealed he had once pooped his pants while on stage.

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--- your pants,” he began.

“Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing,” he continued. “You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s--- change during the set.”

He noted the situation was “fresh,” but joked he worked through it with “a lot of therapy.”

Joe Jonas' Embarrassing Attempt to Join the Mile High Club

Photo of Joe Jonas
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas had a strange experience while joining the mile high club.

Jonas also recently dished on his embarrassing attempt to join the Mile High Club.

"I joined the Mile High Club a couple years ago. I was wearing contacts, left the bathroom, I thought I was high-fiving my drummer," he said. “After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant."

"It was a private plane," he added, noting he wouldn’t be “banned from flying” and the experience was still worth it.

