Joe Jonas' 'Mile High Club' Story Takes an Awkward Turn: Watch
Joe Jonas dished out some high-flying secrets, and his mile-high club story is one for the books — though not quite the glory he expected.
The Jonas Brothers singer, 36, revealed on the Are You Okay? show on Instagram that his attempt to join the exclusive club didn't go off without a hitch. Instead, the experience left him blushing after an unexpected encounter post-flight.
"I was wearing contacts, left the bathroom, I thought I was high-fiving my drummer," Jonas recounted, humorously detailing the mishap in a video shared on August 19. "After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant."
But it wasn't all bad news for Jonas.
"It was a private plane," he added with a sense of relief, joking that he wouldn't be "banned from flying" anytime soon. When asked if the whole experience was worth it, the pop star didn't hold back, stating, "Yes."
Jonas underwent eye surgery to correct his long-standing nearsightedness. The DNCE frontman chose EVO ICL lenses, which are implanted rather than involving tissue removal like LASIK.
"I've been performing and touring ever since I was 15 years old with my brothers, and, after long days and nights, I wished I didn't have to worry about accidentally sleeping with my contacts in or keeping track of where I put my glasses and to simply be able to wake up and see clearly," Jonas explained to Brinton Vision back then.
He added, "After speaking with my doctor about this advanced new technology, I chose EVO, as I felt like it was finally time to upgrade my vision and change how I could see the world. It was a seamless, easy procedure for me that quickly gave me sharp, clear vision day or night without inducing dry eye syndrome."
Jonas was married to Sophie Turner, although the couple announced their separation in September 2023. Their divorce was finalized a year later after a contentious custody battle over their daughters, Willa Jonas, 5 and Delphine Jonas, 3.
"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this," Sophie stated in a May 2024 interview with British Vogue. "But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children, and that's all that I can ask for."
Since the split, Joe has been navigating life post-divorce. He briefly dated model Stormi Bree and recently shared that re-entering the dating scene has its challenges. "Love takes different shapes and forms," he admitted during a TalkShopLive stream. "And I was rediscovering what that was."