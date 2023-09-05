15 of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Sweetest Moments Together Revisited Amid Divorce Rumors

Jonas and Turner took their followers with them during their vacation in Paris, France, by sharing their photos on Instagram during their trip.

They jetted to the City of Light to attend the Haute Couture week and mark a joint appearance at a Louis Vuitton fragrance event. They spent time with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, but they also captured snapshots of the two of them together.

In one of the "Gotta Find You" singer's photo dumps, he and his wife posed in front of a massive mirror for a selfie together and turned people's heads with their all-black outfits.