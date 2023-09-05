OK Magazine
15 of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Sweetest Moments Together Revisited Amid Divorce Rumors

Sep. 5 2023, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Enjoying Meals Together

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed their relationship in December 2016 after the singer slid into her DMs in October of the same year.

Despite their busy schedules, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made sure to have a breakfast date!

More Coffee Dates!

Joe Jonas proposed to the actress in May 2017.

On April 23, 2019, the then-engaged couple visited Kings Road Café in West Hollywood, Calif., for lunch. The Jonas Brothers member donned a purple graphic T-shirt and white pants, while his muse wore a simple white sweatshirt and black pants.

Bike Dates

The couple made their first public appearance at the Met Gala after their engagement.

Jonas and Turner have different ways of enjoying their dates. Aside from eating at restaurants, they usually explore the neighborhood while riding their bicycles.

Even after they wed, they still spend some time zooming down the street with their bikes.

Protecting Themselves From COVID-19

They wed in May 2019 in a private ceremony after attending the Billboard Music Awards together.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple opted to receive their vaccine and shared their experience with their followers.

Jonas and Turner posed for a mirror selfie, flexing their muscles on their arms – where they got their COVID-19 shots – and their red Walgreens bandages.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2021 Paris Trip

Jonas and Turner soon hosted a wedding celebration at Chateau Du Taureau in France.

Jonas and Turner took their followers with them during their vacation in Paris, France, by sharing their photos on Instagram during their trip.

They jetted to the City of Light to attend the Haute Couture week and mark a joint appearance at a Louis Vuitton fragrance event. They spent time with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, but they also captured snapshots of the two of them together.

In one of the "Gotta Find You" singer's photo dumps, he and his wife posed in front of a massive mirror for a selfie together and turned people's heads with their all-black outfits.

Another Paris Trip Moment!

They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

Although Jonas is always the king of photo dumps, the Game of Thrones actress also shared her gallery, which included a photo of herself with her husband and their friends.

"Paris really is always a good idea," she wrote in the photo.

#RelationshipGoals

Sophie Turner gave birth to their second daughter in 2022, but they keep details about her — including her name — private.

They were spotted out and about in SoHo, where they took a stroll on the streets of New York City to celebrate Jonas' 30th birthday in 2019.

They also made everyone envy their relationship by looking cute and cozy as they held hands together.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Sweet Kiss

A report recently claimed that they are preparing to split after Jonas reportedly hired a divorce lawyer.

Joe Jonas

Jonas and Turner shared a sweet kiss in Sherman Oaks, Calif., in January 2020 after making their relationship red carpet official at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Sealing It With a Kiss

Representatives for the couple have yet to respond to the claims.

Before their grand wedding, Jonas and Turner took a selfie seconds before they kissed with the Eiffel Tower in the background. They shared the photos on their respective Instagram accounts, writing "🇫🇷 me [smirking emoji]" in the caption.

"Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be. It's not about the dress, it's not about the food," she told Porter Magazine before their wedding. "It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."

Celebrating the New Year Together

Sources said they have been dealing with serious problems for the past six months.

After welcoming their first daughter, Willa, Jonas and Turner celebrated their first New Year's Eve as parents together. Jonas shared one photo from their celebration, showing himself and his wife wearing party hats.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Cuddle Time

According to reports, Joe Jonas has been caring for their children while on tour.

Jonas and Turner captured another sweet moment in October 2019, taking a photo of their iPad camera app while they appeared cuddling on the screen.

They Are Each Other's Cuddle Buddies

Joe Jonas was spotted sans his wedding ring before the divorce rumor emerged.

Jonas shared a "family photo" with their Alaskan Klee Kai as they took an afternoon nap.

"Nap game strong," he wrote.

Early Dates

Turner still marked her husband's 34th birthday in August with a sweet Instagram message.

In one of their earliest outings before their marriage, Jonas and Turner grabbed their lunch at Alfred's Café in West Hollywood, where they also met his bandmate Cole Whittle.

Shopping Together!

Joe Jonas also gave his wife a shout-out when delivering a message after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jonas and Turner visited a shop in Paris in June 2019 and swooned in people's hearts by showing their sweet side during the outing.

Monday Yacht Party!

The singer called his wife his 'partner in crime.'

In March 2019, Jonas and Turner spent their afternoon on a yacht in Miami with Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The lovebirds were pretty affectionate on the boat and even kissed at one point as they caught the paparazzi's attention with their bright summer attires.

