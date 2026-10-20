Joe Manganiello Reveals He Got Massive 3-Foot Dragon Tattoo to Cover Surgery Scars After Secret Health Battle
Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET
Joe Manganiello revealed that he got a massive, three-foot dragon tattoo to cover the surgery scars left by a severe autoimmune disease that nearly killed him.
The True Blood actor, 49, shared photos of the tattoo on Instagram on Monday, October 19, while reflecting on his seven-year health battle in his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines.
The red-and-black dragon stretches from his right hip to just above his knee.
Manganiello explained that the tattoo represented his attempt to regain control of his body after years of illness and surgery.
Joe Manganiello Explains The Meaning Behind His Dragon Tattoo
Manganiello described how he understood his illness while writing his memoir.
"In chapter four, I related my struggle with the illness to my body sending out knights to fight a (western) dragon that didn’t exist," he wrote.
"The soldiers would then punch holes throughout my body when they couldn’t find an enemy," he added.
The Nonnas actor also explained why he chose a dragon for his first tattoo.
"The idea to cover my surgery scars with my first tattoo, a three foot dragon down my right side, was my effort to take back what little agency I felt that I had, and to signal to my body to stop attacking the dragon… because the (eastern) dragon was me…" he said.
Joe Manganiello Details His Seven-Year Health Battle
Manganiello previously told People that his illness began with severe abdominal pain that left him unable to walk.
He also experienced digestive tract ulcers, fevers, blistering rashes, headaches, and fatigue.
The Magic Mike star later developed rectal bleeding and lost a significant amount of weight.
Over seven years, he underwent numerous colonoscopies and surgery to remove part of his intestines. He also relied on an ostomy bag before doctors later reconnected his digestive tract.
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On October 15, Manganiello shared hospital photos on Instagram that showed his surgical scars, skin rashes, and physical changes during the illness.
The Magic Mike 2 star explained that one image showed his abdomen following surgery to remove his ostomy bag and reconnect his digestive tract.
Another showed the skin problems he experienced throughout his illness, while a third captured him sitting shirtless beside his hospital bed.
Joe Manganiello Says He Feels 'Reborn' After Illness
Manganiello previously spoke about the physical toll of his illness, despite never receiving a definitive diagnosis.
"It happened to me, and it’s the truth, and I have all the scars to prove it," he previously told the outlet.
The Archenemy movie actor also reflected on the difficulties he faced while seeking treatment.
"[Autoimmune] conditions are a dumping ground for things [doctors] don’t understand. They start running you through this gauntlet of drugs," he said.
Looking back on his recovery, the One Tree Hill actor shared how he felt about surviving the ordeal.
"I can’t believe I’m alive. I feel like I was reborn," he said.