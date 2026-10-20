HEALTH Joe Manganiello Reveals He Got Massive 3-Foot Dragon Tattoo to Cover Surgery Scars After Secret Health Battle Source: MEGA ; @JOEMANGANIELLO/INSTAGRAM Joe Manganiello revealed the dragon tattoo covering his surgery scars after a seven-year battle with a severe autoimmune disease. OK! Staff Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joe Manganiello revealed that he got a massive, three-foot dragon tattoo to cover the surgery scars left by a severe autoimmune disease that nearly killed him. The True Blood actor, 49, shared photos of the tattoo on Instagram on Monday, October 19, while reflecting on his seven-year health battle in his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines. The red-and-black dragon stretches from his right hip to just above his knee. Manganiello explained that the tattoo represented his attempt to regain control of his body after years of illness and surgery.

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Joe Manganiello Explains The Meaning Behind His Dragon Tattoo

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello recently showcased the red-and-black dragon tattoo stretching from his right hip to just above his knee on Instagram.

Manganiello described how he understood his illness while writing his memoir. "In chapter four, I related my struggle with the illness to my body sending out knights to fight a (western) dragon that didn’t exist," he wrote. "The soldiers would then punch holes throughout my body when they couldn’t find an enemy," he added. The Nonnas actor also explained why he chose a dragon for his first tattoo. "The idea to cover my surgery scars with my first tattoo, a three foot dragon down my right side, was my effort to take back what little agency I felt that I had, and to signal to my body to stop attacking the dragon… because the (eastern) dragon was me…" he said.

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Joe Manganiello Details His Seven-Year Health Battle

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello described the meaning behind his first tattoo in his memoir, 'Bloodlines.'

Manganiello previously told People that his illness began with severe abdominal pain that left him unable to walk. He also experienced digestive tract ulcers, fevers, blistering rashes, headaches, and fatigue. The Magic Mike star later developed rectal bleeding and lost a significant amount of weight. Over seven years, he underwent numerous colonoscopies and surgery to remove part of his intestines. He also relied on an ostomy bag before doctors later reconnected his digestive tract.

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Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello earlier shared a hospital photo showing the surgical scars left by his illness.

On October 15, Manganiello shared hospital photos on Instagram that showed his surgical scars, skin rashes, and physical changes during the illness. The Magic Mike 2 star explained that one image showed his abdomen following surgery to remove his ostomy bag and reconnect his digestive tract. Another showed the skin problems he experienced throughout his illness, while a third captured him sitting shirtless beside his hospital bed.

Joe Manganiello Says He Feels 'Reborn' After Illness

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello documented the skin rashes he experienced during his seven-year health battle.