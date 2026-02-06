Donald Trump Authorizes Release of UFO Evidence From Secret Bases Hiding Proof of Alien Life, Congressman Claims
Feb. 6 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has reportedly approved access to secret UFO sites long-thought to provide proof of alien life and government cover-ups.
U.S. Congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri revealed that he's been granted access to secure facilities like Area 51, which have decades-old links to UFOs and programs allegedly hiding the truth that extraterrestrial exist.
Speaking on the January 30 episode of the "Aliens Last Night" podcast, Burlison explained that visiting these highly classified military bases could turn up unusual aircrafts, materials, non-human bodies or archived records proving unearthly beings are in fact real.
'That May Be the Final Destination'
"The White House has told the DoD to make it happen," he said. "The extent at which they've been involved is literally just saying to the Department of Defense that 'we're backing his request. Do what you can to make it happen.'"
Burlison is a member of the congressional oversight committee involved in the ongoing investigation into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs.
The congressman also mentioned the existence of an object contained outside the U.S. so large that a building had to be built around it. "It's going to involve a lot to make that happen, but that may be the final destination," he said of accessing the top secret site.
Donald Trump Has Been 'Fully Briefed' on the Existence of Aliens and UFOs
While the U.S. government has denied that there has ever been any physical evidence of UFOS of aliens, multiple whistleblowers have claimed before Congress that secret programs are covering up the truth.
According to Burlison, Trump has been "fully briefed" on the existence of aliens, UFOs recovered by military personnel dating back to the 1940s and non-human beings allegedly living among us.
The Missouri rep, who was initially a skeptic, claimed he was convinced that UFOs are real after hearing former Air Force officer and intelligence official David Grusch’s public testimony in 2023.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Whistleblowers Have Testified to Having Knowledge of Cover-Ups
During a July 26, 2023, Congressional hearing, Grusch alleged that unnamed officials informed him that the government maintains a highly secretive UFO recovery program and possesses "non-human" spacecraft.
He testified under oath before a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability where he detailed the existence of a multi-decade UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program to which he was denied access.
Grusch also revealed that he has personal knowledge of people who have been harmed or injured as a result of the government covering up its activities for close to a century.
He was joined by former U.S. Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves, a witness who claimed to have seen UAP activity off the Atlantic Coast "every day for a couple of years."
Burlison hired Grusch to work on his staff and advise on UFO investigations in March 2025.