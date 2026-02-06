NEWS Donald Trump Authorizes Release of UFO Evidence From Secret Bases Hiding Proof of Alien Life, Congressman Claims Source: mega; The Age of Disclosure/Youtube The president reportedly green lit access top highly classified facilities that could contain non-human bodies and unusual aircrafts. Allie Fasanella Feb. 6 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has reportedly approved access to secret UFO sites long-thought to provide proof of alien life and government cover-ups. U.S. Congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri revealed that he's been granted access to secure facilities like Area 51, which have decades-old links to UFOs and programs allegedly hiding the truth that extraterrestrial exist. Speaking on the January 30 episode of the "Aliens Last Night" podcast, Burlison explained that visiting these highly classified military bases could turn up unusual aircrafts, materials, non-human bodies or archived records proving unearthly beings are in fact real.

Article continues below advertisement

'That May Be the Final Destination'

Source: Aliens Last Night/YouTube 'The White House has told the DoD to make it happen,' the congressman revealed.

"The White House has told the DoD to make it happen," he said. "The extent at which they've been involved is literally just saying to the Department of Defense that 'we're backing his request. Do what you can to make it happen.'" Burlison is a member of the congressional oversight committee involved in the ongoing investigation into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs. The congressman also mentioned the existence of an object contained outside the U.S. so large that a building had to be built around it. "It's going to involve a lot to make that happen, but that may be the final destination," he said of accessing the top secret site.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Has Been 'Fully Briefed' on the Existence of Aliens and UFOs

Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube Eric Burlison previously claimed Donald Trump has been 'fully briefed' on the existence of aliens and UFOs.

While the U.S. government has denied that there has ever been any physical evidence of UFOS of aliens, multiple whistleblowers have claimed before Congress that secret programs are covering up the truth. According to Burlison, Trump has been "fully briefed" on the existence of aliens, UFOs recovered by military personnel dating back to the 1940s and non-human beings allegedly living among us. The Missouri rep, who was initially a skeptic, claimed he was convinced that UFOs are real after hearing former Air Force officer and intelligence official David Grusch’s public testimony in 2023.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Whistleblowers Have Testified to Having Knowledge of Cover-Ups

Source: mega Whistleblower David Grusch claimed before Congress that the government maintains a classified UFO recovery program and possesses 'non-human' spacecraft.

During a July 26, 2023, Congressional hearing, Grusch alleged that unnamed officials informed him that the government maintains a highly secretive UFO recovery program and possesses "non-human" spacecraft. He testified under oath before a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability where he detailed the existence of a multi-decade UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program to which he was denied access.

Source: mega Former fighter pilot Ryan Graves claimed to have witnessed UAP activity off the Atlantic Coast 'every day for a couple of years.'