or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Joe Rogan Bursts Out Laughing Over Donald Trump's Claim That AI Picture Depicted Him as a Doctor — Not Jesus

split of Joe Rogan & Donald Trump.
Source: The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube; MEGA

Joe Rogan burst out laughing over Donald Trump's explanation that the widely mocked meme of him as Jesus was just him as a doctor.

April 15 2026, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan ridiculed President Donald Trump's widely mocked claim that an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure was actually a depiction of him as a "doctor.”

While Rogan endorsed Trump in 2024, he has recently become more critical of the administration, specifically regarding strikes in the Middle East and immigration tactics. However, he was recently seen acting friendly with the commander-in-chief at a UFC event.

The much-memed controversy began on Sunday, April 12, when Trump posted an AI image on Truth Social showing him in flowing robes with glowing hands, appearing to "heal" a sick man by touching his forehead. After widespread backlash from religious leaders and even his own supporters — who labeled it "gross blasphemy" — Trump deleted the post on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @HQNewsNow/X

The 79-year-old president insisted the image showed him 'as a doctor.'

The 79-year-old president insisted the image showed him "as a doctor" making people better and was related to the Red Cross, and claimed "only the fake news" could misinterpret the robe-clad, Christ-like figure as Jesus.

On the Tuesday, April 14, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcaster and his guest, retired Navy SEAL and influencer Andy Stumpf, ridiculed the absurdity of this defense.

“He was a doctor. The mental gymnastics involved in some of these people who are so ideologically captured is shocking to me,” Stumpf said.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Joe Rogan has been critical of Donald Trump as of late.
Source: The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

Joe Rogan has been critical of Donald Trump as of late.

The former Fear Factor host agreed, saying, “It’s weird," then jokingly referred to the AI creator as "AI God," the one who made the "Jesus meme" Trump posted.

“AI God has to come alive and take over the system,” Rogan quipped, continuing, “AI God, the one that created that Jesus meme that Trump just posted. That’s AI God.”

When Stumpf sarcastically reminded him of Trump's "doctor" explanation, Rogan burst out laughing and quipped, "That’s what AI God calls Jesus — Jesus is a doctor!”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Many people ridiculed the meme.
Source: @Realdonaldtrumop/truthsocial

Many people ridiculed the meme.

Rogan found the idea that biblical robes and radiating palms were meant to represent a physician completely ridiculous.

Most people agreed.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had a field day with it, as the host joked, “So, Donald Trump wants us to believe that he thought this was a doctor. If I’m in a doctor’s office and that man walks in, I’m thinking I died.”

image of The picture was later taken down.
Source: mega

The picture was later taken down.

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart mocked it also, and noted the striking resemblance of the sickly man Trump was “healing” to, well, himself, expressing shock, horror and humor.

He joked that his appearance had reached "leper territory" and quipped, "I know I don’t have the vigor and spunk of my MTV days, but I didn’t know we were here already.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.