Politics Joe Rogan Bursts Out Laughing Over Donald Trump's Claim That AI Picture Depicted Him as a Doctor — Not Jesus Source: The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube; MEGA Joe Rogan burst out laughing over Donald Trump's explanation that the widely mocked meme of him as Jesus was just him as a doctor. Lesley Abravanel April 15 2026, Published 8:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joe Rogan ridiculed President Donald Trump's widely mocked claim that an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure was actually a depiction of him as a "doctor.” While Rogan endorsed Trump in 2024, he has recently become more critical of the administration, specifically regarding strikes in the Middle East and immigration tactics. However, he was recently seen acting friendly with the commander-in-chief at a UFC event. The much-memed controversy began on Sunday, April 12, when Trump posted an AI image on Truth Social showing him in flowing robes with glowing hands, appearing to "heal" a sick man by touching his forehead. After widespread backlash from religious leaders and even his own supporters — who labeled it "gross blasphemy" — Trump deleted the post on Monday.

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Joe Rogan guest: He was a doctor. The mental gymnastics involved in some of these people who are so ideologically captured is shocking to me.



Rogan: It's weird. pic.twitter.com/bcMAUeCJyp — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 14, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X The 79-year-old president insisted the image showed him 'as a doctor.'

The 79-year-old president insisted the image showed him "as a doctor" making people better and was related to the Red Cross, and claimed "only the fake news" could misinterpret the robe-clad, Christ-like figure as Jesus. On the Tuesday, April 14, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcaster and his guest, retired Navy SEAL and influencer Andy Stumpf, ridiculed the absurdity of this defense. “He was a doctor. The mental gymnastics involved in some of these people who are so ideologically captured is shocking to me,” Stumpf said.

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Source: The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube Joe Rogan has been critical of Donald Trump as of late.

The former Fear Factor host agreed, saying, “It’s weird," then jokingly referred to the AI creator as "AI God," the one who made the "Jesus meme" Trump posted. “AI God has to come alive and take over the system,” Rogan quipped, continuing, “AI God, the one that created that Jesus meme that Trump just posted. That’s AI God.” When Stumpf sarcastically reminded him of Trump's "doctor" explanation, Rogan burst out laughing and quipped, "That’s what AI God calls Jesus — Jesus is a doctor!”

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Source: @Realdonaldtrumop/truthsocial Many people ridiculed the meme.

Rogan found the idea that biblical robes and radiating palms were meant to represent a physician completely ridiculous. Most people agreed. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had a field day with it, as the host joked, “So, Donald Trump wants us to believe that he thought this was a doctor. If I’m in a doctor’s office and that man walks in, I’m thinking I died.”

Source: mega The picture was later taken down.