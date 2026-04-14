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Jimmy Kimmel Spots Crucial Mistake With Donald Trump's AI Jesus Image: 'That’s Not Realistic'

image of jimmy Kimmel and Donald trump
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump's recent AI image of Jesus.

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April 14 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump's recent Truth Social post showing himself portrayed as Jesus Christ.

The talk show host, 58, also spotted a glaring mistake in the AI image — Trump's hands.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump's hands in the AI photo.

The president, 79, who has often been mocked over his “tiny hands,” was shown in the image with what Kimmel described as “normal-sized” palms.

The comedian — who relayed the issue on the April 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! — spoke about the pretty obvious blunder.

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Jimmy Kimmel Jokes the Man in the Image Resembles Jeffrey Epstein

image of Donald trump and Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends in the past.

“The first problem I see is his hands are normal size. That’s not realistic,” Kimmel joked, also stating the photo is “some sort of demogorgon from Stranger Things.”

He also quipped the man on the bed in the image that Trump is appearing to heal looks suspiciously like his old pal Jeffrey Epstein.

“Even AI can’t keep him from his BF, Jeff!” Kimmel laughed.

The businessman posted the photo on April 12 and quickly deleted it. The snap featured Trump looking like Jesus with the American flag and Statue of Liberty looming in the background.

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image of Donald trump
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

The president's AI photo of himself as Jesus caused backlash.

“This little detour into messiah status did not get Trump the reaction he was hoping for from the Christian community,” Kimmel continued.

“Overall, they’re not on board with the whole false idols thing. And a lot of people were upset. So Trump or his team deleted the post, which is notable because his account almost never deletes his crazy posts. Last week, when he threatened to kill a civilization, that’s still up. The Jesus post is down. So you know this one was trouble," he added.

Donald Trump Also Blasted Pope Leo XIV

image of pope Leo
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also posted a scathing tweet about Pope Leo XIV.

Earlier this week, Trump attempted to defend the photo and told a reporter at the White House: “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.”

But the late-night host wasn't having it and slammed the excuse on his show. “This is why, on top of being reckless and a liar and just ridiculous in general, Trump is also a coward," he scoffed.

“I don’t know which is more offensive,” he said. “How dumb he is, or how dumb he thinks we are.”

The same day Trump shared the image, he also criticized Pope Leo XIV in a scathing post, calling him "weak."

The priest needs to "get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician," he ranted.

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