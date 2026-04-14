Jimmy Kimmel Spots Crucial Mistake With Donald Trump's AI Jesus Image: 'That’s Not Realistic'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump's hands in the AI photo.

The president, 79, who has often been mocked over his “tiny hands,” was shown in the image with what Kimmel described as “normal-sized” palms. The comedian — who relayed the issue on the April 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! — spoke about the pretty obvious blunder.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes the Man in the Image Resembles Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends in the past.

“The first problem I see is his hands are normal size. That’s not realistic,” Kimmel joked, also stating the photo is “some sort of demogorgon from Stranger Things.” He also quipped the man on the bed in the image that Trump is appearing to heal looks suspiciously like his old pal Jeffrey Epstein. “Even AI can’t keep him from his BF, Jeff!” Kimmel laughed. The businessman posted the photo on April 12 and quickly deleted it. The snap featured Trump looking like Jesus with the American flag and Statue of Liberty looming in the background.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube The president's AI photo of himself as Jesus caused backlash.

“This little detour into messiah status did not get Trump the reaction he was hoping for from the Christian community,” Kimmel continued. “Overall, they’re not on board with the whole false idols thing. And a lot of people were upset. So Trump or his team deleted the post, which is notable because his account almost never deletes his crazy posts. Last week, when he threatened to kill a civilization, that’s still up. The Jesus post is down. So you know this one was trouble," he added.

Donald Trump Also Blasted Pope Leo XIV

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also posted a scathing tweet about Pope Leo XIV.