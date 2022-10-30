What Is Holding You Back? Joel Samuels Shares His Principles For Success

The quote, "You can't win the game if you don't know how to play", perfectly summarizes Joel Samuels's view on success. As a professional athlete and entrepreneur, Samuels knows winning and failing often depend on a person's strategy. While talent can exponentially increase your chances of succeeding, you won't get far if you don't know the rules of the game. From his career and life experiences, Samuels discovered several principles that create the perfect formula for success: motivation, discipline, and integrity.

Samuels believes everyone has what it takes to succeed in any venture. However, not everyone has the motivation and personal drive to achieve it. As a successful black hockey player dominating a predominantly "white" game, this was one of the lessons Samuels learned early. Growing up on the ice from the age of 4, he knew no one would offer him success on a silver platter. He had to work for what he wanted and dedicate his energy to becoming the best.

Over the years, he spent his time training, went to camps worldwide, and continued to excel. He earned a scholarship to Virginia Tech, where he graduated with a double major (economics) and broke countless records while still studying. Some of his accomplishments as a hockey player include a 2x MACH Ice Hockey Champion (2011/2013), 3x Regionals Ice Hockey Participant (2011/2012/2013), Nationals Ice Hockey Participant, 2012 (1st time in VT history), and 2x ACC Ice Hockey Champion (2009/2010).