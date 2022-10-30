What Is Holding You Back? Joel Samuels Shares His Principles For Success
The quote, "You can't win the game if you don't know how to play", perfectly summarizes Joel Samuels's view on success. As a professional athlete and entrepreneur, Samuels knows winning and failing often depend on a person's strategy. While talent can exponentially increase your chances of succeeding, you won't get far if you don't know the rules of the game. From his career and life experiences, Samuels discovered several principles that create the perfect formula for success: motivation, discipline, and integrity.
Samuels believes everyone has what it takes to succeed in any venture. However, not everyone has the motivation and personal drive to achieve it. As a successful black hockey player dominating a predominantly "white" game, this was one of the lessons Samuels learned early. Growing up on the ice from the age of 4, he knew no one would offer him success on a silver platter. He had to work for what he wanted and dedicate his energy to becoming the best.
Over the years, he spent his time training, went to camps worldwide, and continued to excel. He earned a scholarship to Virginia Tech, where he graduated with a double major (economics) and broke countless records while still studying. Some of his accomplishments as a hockey player include a 2x MACH Ice Hockey Champion (2011/2013), 3x Regionals Ice Hockey Participant (2011/2012/2013), Nationals Ice Hockey Participant, 2012 (1st time in VT history), and 2x ACC Ice Hockey Champion (2009/2010).
Earning these accolades was challenging. In college, Samuels and his teammates had to fight for the opportunity to play and showcase their skills. They elevated their hockey program through direct management from Samuels and his teammates banding together after admins declined to support a budding team. Samuels is now part of the Anaheim Ducks organization and continues to secure his standing in the hockey community. He also applies the same discipline in other ventures and currently serves as the senior manager for innovation and business development at Maxx Performance.
As a successful pro athlete with an excellent track record, Samuels piggybacked on his success and created his own footprint through fitness and motivation. His past experiences serve as proof of what he can do, increasing his credibility and making him more trustworthy to clients. People do not go to Samuels because he is a pro athlete from a minority group; they seek his services because he is an expert with a good reputation. He strives to help them to the best of his ability by teaching them how to do better in their lives mentally and physically.
"I like to get people fit from within, which means that I like to work on them internally and mentally first and then also apply that to working out and bettering your health physically," Samuels shares. He aims to help people overcome complacency, a dream killer that keeps most people stuck. He believes you can avoid being complacent by attracting the energy you feel is favorable to your needs and growth. His mission is to create a community that builds up members through encouragement and recognition.