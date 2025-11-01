or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Joey Graziadei
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'Excited' Joey Graziadei Admits Fiancée Kelsey Anderson Has Been His 'Support System' Ahead of the New York City Marathon

photo of Joey Graziadei, photo of Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson.
Source: @joeygraziadei/instagram

Go, Joey, go!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 1 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joey Graziadei is excited to take on the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 2, especially because he knows his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, will be cheering him on the whole time.

"She's here [in NYC] with me all week. It will be good. It'll be nice to have her be my support system. She's been great. She's been my confidence factor. She makes me feel like, with whatever happens, just be proud of what you've been trying to do and have fun and enjoy it!" the Bachelor star, 30, exclusively tells OK! while dishing about New York Road Runners (NYRR), the preeminent nonprofit that produces 60 adult and youth races each year, including the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of The pair got engaged after meeting on 'The Bachelor.'
Source: @joeygraziadei/instagram

The pair got engaged after meeting on 'The Bachelor.'

Article continues below advertisement

The pair, who met and got engaged on the star's season of The Bachelor in 2024, have been going strong since — and Anderson, 27, has even joined in on her man's fitness journey from time to time. "She's an avid run-walker. She'll run for a mile and then walk and then run for a mile and walk. I like when I start running and then commit to that distance. We always struggled when we run together because she always wants to stop," he quips. "I like doing it sometimes, but she always laughs. She's like, 'We can't run together.' She likes giving all her energy and then taking a break, wheras I am like, 'OK, I am going to run.'"

"She's like, 'Go enjoy your run,' which makes me feel better, too," he adds.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kelsey Anderson will be cheering on her man on Sunday, November 2.
Source: @joeygraziadei/instagram

Kelsey Anderson will be cheering on her man on Sunday, November 2.

Article continues below advertisement

After wrapping up Season 28 of The Bachelor, which aired in January 2024, Graziadei started his "30 before 30" bucket list, which he completed before his 30th birthday this past May.

While a marathon was not something he had on his radar, he's excited to take the plunge.

"I didn't put a marathon on the list because I thought it was a crazy thing to do!" he exclaims. "I had a half-marathon on the bucket list, and that was the first time I ran more than eight miles. I did that on my own because I couldn't schedule it to a race, so this is my first ever race I've done with a bib, and I am so stoked!"

MORE ON:
Joey Graziadei

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of After the marathon, the star will go back to L.A. to attend 'DWTS.'
Source: @joeygraziadei/instagram

After the marathon, the star will go back to L.A. to attend 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

When Michelob ULTRA reached out to Graziadei about the marathon after seeing him train for the half, he initially turned it down, but after thinking about it more, he was game. "I was like, 'How many times do you get the opportunity to do something like this in New York?' This is not only my first race, but my first marathon — and just to do the race in general!" he shares. "That was earlier this year, so I had a lot of time to train."

"This was something I wanted to do someday, but I never thought I would actually do it because it's a lot of training, but I'm happy I put in the time, and I am excited," he continues. "I'm most excited for the energy of the race, and I've heard from everyone how special this day is. I've heard it's the best day in NYC."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The athlete is 'excited' for the New York City Marathon.
Source: @joeygraziadei/instagram

The athlete is 'excited' for the New York City Marathon.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the ABC alum is nervous, he knows it's going to be a moment he won't forget. "I'm excited to experience it," he says. "I feel like I did a lot of what I needed to do to get ready for it, but I also don't know if I am prepared because it's one of those things you haven't done. It's going to be interesting because it's uncharted territory for me. The longest I've run is 20 miles, but if they say if you can do 20, you can run a marathon, so I am going to tust that is the case! I feel as ready as I can be."

Graziadei is running alongside one of his buddies, which will help him excel. "We'll be together the whole day, and I have some other friends running it," he dishes. "We're doing it with New York Road Runners, and our goal is to get on the bus together and have the best time and take it all in! I just want to enjoy it and have fun. I've been blown away by New York Road Runners — and the whole setup! I got in this week, and I can already tell how much energy is put into this. I know it's one of the biggest races they put on every year. It's really special because they have so many volunteers and people who make this a special experience for everyone. New York Road Runners has been so kind and welcoming, and it's going to be a great experience. I am excited for Sunday!"

"It'll hurt, but it will be fun," he jokes.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.