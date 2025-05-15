Kelsey Anderson Says She's 'Excited to Start' Planning Her Wedding to Joey Graziadei: 'We Want to Give It All of Our Attention'

Despite pushing their wedding date back until 2027, Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei are looking forward to planning their big day.

"I'm excited to start that process of trying on dresses and seeing what I like and what I don't like. We haven't had a second to ourselves. I feel like things have been rolling in — we got off The Bachelor and Joey went on Dancing With the Stars and now he's doing his bucket list that we're wrapping up this month. We just got a wedding planner and we're in the very early stages of trying to set a date and location. I think those are two of the main things you have to figure out that kind of coincide together. We're trying to figure out a location and then we're going to set a date soon. We're definitely going to wait until after Joey's birthday [May 24] to really lock all that in," the star, 26, exclusively tells OK! while discussing her the Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Summer Postcards collection, which features stylish one-pieces, bikinis and versatile apparel.