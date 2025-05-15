or
Kelsey Anderson Says She's 'Excited to Start' Planning Her Wedding to Joey Graziadei: 'We Want to Give It All of Our Attention'

Photo of Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson.
Source: @joeygraziadei/instagram

Kelsey Anderson exclusively tells OK! she's 'excited' to start planning her wedding to Joey Graziadei.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Despite pushing their wedding date back until 2027, Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei are looking forward to planning their big day.

"I'm excited to start that process of trying on dresses and seeing what I like and what I don't like. We haven't had a second to ourselves. I feel like things have been rolling in — we got off The Bachelor and Joey went on Dancing With the Stars and now he's doing his bucket list that we're wrapping up this month. We just got a wedding planner and we're in the very early stages of trying to set a date and location. I think those are two of the main things you have to figure out that kind of coincide together. We're trying to figure out a location and then we're going to set a date soon. We're definitely going to wait until after Joey's birthday [May 24] to really lock all that in," the star, 26, exclusively tells OK! while discussing her the Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Summer Postcards collection, which features stylish one-pieces, bikinis and versatile apparel.

joeygraziadei kelsey
Source: @joeygraziadei/instagram

The duo pushed back their wedding date.

"It's been so busy that we really want to take our time and focus on wedding planning. We want to give it all of our attention," the model, who was the 29-year-old's final pick on his season of The Bachelor, adds.

The duo, who got engaged in 2024, are "excited" to pend some time at home in L.A. now that Dancing With the Stars wrapped last year. "Half the time whenever we're here, we're just unpacking and repacking, but I think Joey and I are really good at finding time with each other wherever we are to grow more and learn more about each other," she gushes.

joeygraziadeikelysey
Source: @joeygraziadei/instagram

The pair recently went to Japan as part of the star's bucket list.

After leaving the show together, Anderson says her relationship with the tennis star gets better and better. "We're very confident in ourselves and each other. It's just easy. We don't stress a lot about the little things, but it's been really fun. I always joke, 'Joey's a great roommate!' I was worried about moving in together, and I was like, 'What if he has quirks I can't deal with?' But he's the best roommate!"

kelseyanderson
Source: @kelseyanderson/instagram

Kelsey Anderson said her man is the 'best roommate.'

In the beginning, the social media personality says it was "harder" to adjust to life off the show. "It's a whirlwind and everything is happening all at once. He was just dating 32 women, and i'm like,' What's going on?' We did couples therapy right off the show, which was really helpful. We learned our communication styles and then it was just super seamless. There's always those anxieties right off the show — like what the heck did we just do? But it's been pretty seamless in the past year," she shares.

kelsey
Source: France and Jesse

Kelsey Anderson is excited about her Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Summer Postcards collection.

Kelsey Anderson

In the meantime, Anderson has been gearing up to release her Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Summer Postcards collection, which officially dropped on Thursday, May 15.

"The whole team is just the sweetest. They sent me the most beautiful bouquet for my birthday. They're all kind and super, super amazing to work with. Before I was on The Bachelor, I was in college and ordering swimsuits from Cupshe. I love the affordability of them and how cute they are!" she raves. "That was what was intriguing to work with them, and throughout the whole process I was able to be with them every step of the way. I was feeling the material, looking at the color swatches, I was trying them on and altering them. The whole process was very eye-opening and super fun!"

kelsey
Source: France and Jesse

The starlet modeled a bunch of different swimsuits from her new line!

Described as a "love letter to long days and late sunsets, The Summer Postcards Collection by Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson is your invitation to soak up the sun, chase adventure, and embrace the effortless confidence of a season well spent," which is why Anderson wanted the collection to be charming and timeless.

"I wanted a variety of swimwear that could fit anybody and make them feel beautiful. I want the pieces to be very flattering for everybody. That was important to me," she adds. "I love all the pieces. They're all beautiful. I can't wait to wear them all! They look very high end, but the price point is affordable. People are going to love this line. It's very beautiful, classy and fun."

kelsey
Source: France and Jesse

Kelsey Anderson said the line is classy and timeless!

Fortunately, Graziadei has Anderson's back in this latest venture. "That's a huge part of a healthy relationship — being on our own at times. We love to be together but we are okay being separate when we're doing our own things. It's important to have our own avenues. We don't always have to do the same thing!" she shares.

