John Bommarito And His Race To The Top
Lover of cars, negotiator, and with a drive like none other, John Bommarito brought his company to unprecedented levels of success and then went on to start two NASCAR teams and influence the racing world for years to come.
John’s early days were spent going to school, washing cars, and eventually working in the service and parts department of his father's company—the Bommarito Automotive Group.
Growing up, he was surrounded by cars, and it wasn’t long before he knew the ins and outs of a variety of different cars.
As John grew older, his responsibilities at his father’s company grew as well as his responsibilities as a student.
Yet, having developed a strong work ethic, he excelled in both tasks, and it is no surprise that he ended up receiving multiple scholarship opportunities and even graduated with honors.
But, while he was accepted to Stanford University Medical School to pursue a degree in psychology and the pre-medical field, John decided to choose a different path.
He returned to the family business and started to quickly rise through the ranks—seeing success after success.
His strong negotiation skills and entrepreneurial spirit lead to him making multiple big deals that rocketed the Bommarito Automotive Group to unprecedented success.
He even received the "President Club Award" which is given by franchises such as Ford, Mazda, Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more for having outstanding service and sales.
Eventually, the Bommarito Automotive Group became Missouri’s #1 choice for consumers in all of their automotive needs. While it is not uncommon for a story like John’s to end after reaching such heights, John is a car guy and there is one thing that car guys cannot get enough of—cars.
So, the only logical next step for someone like John would be to step up his car game and that is exactly what he did.
Always having a passion for speed, John met with and formed a friendship with the Gateway Motorsports Park Owner—CEO Curtis Francois. Soon, an agreement and sponsorship were made.
The people of Illinois never saw it coming—world-class racing, and an international racing event was fast approaching all thanks to John.
The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 was soon announced and an INDYCAR Series Event quickly followed with the Bommarito Automotive Group as the title sponsor.
Not only did the event bring famous racers from the Indianapolis 500, but skilled competitors from around the world such as France, Japan, Spain, Australia, Brazil, and more.
Because of this momentous accomplishment, John was appointed to be one of the St. Louis Sports Commission Directors.
But, as always, John had no intention of just sitting back against his mountain of success. Instead, he managed to start a NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series team with both driver and owner—Jordan Anderson.
Jordan Anderson went on to attain “back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway” as well as many other accomplishments with the backing of John.
The INDYCAR series event soon grew to be the third largest attended race in the series which was largely to do with John's “Audience Enhance Program” that drove record attendance.
As if all of this wasn’t enough, John and Jordan decided to expand their NASCAR presence by starting the Bommarito Chevrolet Xfinity team that went on to win a spot in the top 10 finished during their debut race at the Circuit of the Americas.
All in all, John’s skills as a negotiator combined with his love for cars not only led the Bommarito Automotive Group to the top but also threw gasoline on the racing world and influenced it for the better.
To Top if off, in 2021, Curtis Francois CEO of WWT Raceway, Dave Steward, CEO of World Wide Technology and John, announced Nascar Cup Series would now be added to the line up
In June of 2022. Now the St Louis region would be one of the only facilities in the Country to have NHRA, Indy Car and Nascar all at the same venue, each year.