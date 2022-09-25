John Bommarito And His Race To The Top

Lover of cars, negotiator, and with a drive like none other, John Bommarito brought his company to unprecedented levels of success and then went on to start two NASCAR teams and influence the racing world for years to come.

John’s early days were spent going to school, washing cars, and eventually working in the service and parts department of his father's company—the Bommarito Automotive Group.

Growing up, he was surrounded by cars, and it wasn’t long before he knew the ins and outs of a variety of different cars.

As John grew older, his responsibilities at his father’s company grew as well as his responsibilities as a student.

Yet, having developed a strong work ethic, he excelled in both tasks, and it is no surprise that he ended up receiving multiple scholarship opportunities and even graduated with honors.