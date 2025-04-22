NEWS John Cena Thanks Fans for 'Bullying Him Into' Undergoing Surgical Hair Replacement: 'You Make Me Feel Small' Source: MEGA John Cena is in the process of fixing his hair.

Unfortunately, fans could see John Cena's bald spot. During a guest appearance on the Monday, April 21, episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the 17-time world wrestling champion, 47, revealed he received a hair transplant after succumbing to pressures from rude fans.

Source: MEGA The WWE star underwent a surgical hair replacement procedure in November 2024.

"You guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control," Cena told his supporters of his struggles with hair loss. "In unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. That is straight-up bullying and not cool." "Thank you for bullying me into surgical hair replacement. That’s how far y’all pushed me," the WWE star admitted, seeming upset with his fans' behavior.

Source: MEGA John Cena said fans 'bullied' him into getting the procedure.

Cena continued: "There is no shame in that. [Balding] happens to seven out of 10 dudes. I got a problem, I try to fix it." The Ricky Stanicky star noted his scalp is currently a "work in progress" as it takes time for his hair transplant to grow.

"Hopefully in a couple of months, it looks better," Cena stated. The Peacemaker actor has been candid about his medical procedures and problems in the past.

Source: MEGA John Cena said his balding was a 'genetic problem.'

Earlier this year, Cena opened up to People about battling skin cancer after living most of his life on the beach and "never" wearing sunscreen. "I grew up in a small town next to Newburyport and Salisbury Beach. The Massholes call it the North Shore. Some of my earliest memories of summer are of small carnivals and people walking the beachside," he recalled, admitting his mom "had her hands full" as she "raised five boys."

"I certainly do not blame her. And me being born in '77, this was kind of all new knowledge," he mentioned, referring to his lack of skin protection as a child. After moving from New England to Florida in his early 20s, Cena confessed he still "neglected" his skin.

Source: MEGA John Cena previously battled skin cancer.

"I was stubborn. I didn't want to have a routine and I also thought the problem would never reach me. And it's one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection and it caught up with me," he shared. "It wasn't until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec." "I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn't alone," added Cena, who received a frightening call from his doctor that he had to come back in for a follow-up visit. "The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don't mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call's not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don't know how bad it's going to be."