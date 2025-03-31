WWE Superstar John Cena Reveals Past Skincare Diagnosis After Soaking Up the Sun: 'It Caught Up With Me'

"I was stubborn," he admitted to People. "I didn't want to have a routine and I also thought the problem would never reach me. And it's one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection and it caught up with me."

Cena, 47, grew up in a small town in Massachusetts and vividly remembers not wearing sunscreen. His mom, Carol , was too busy raising five boys to enforce SPF, and when the athlete moved to Florida, nothing changed when it came to taking care of his skin.

He didn't see his skin mistreatment as an issue until a dermatologist removed a cancerous spot from his right pec. One year later, he had another mark near his shoulder taken off.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. The wrestler credited his dermatologist for coaching him through his recovery.

"The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don't mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection," said Cena. "And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call's not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don't know how bad it's going to be."