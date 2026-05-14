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John Cena Tenses Up During Awkward Exchange With Jenna Bush Hager After She Says 'Wrestling Was Your Life': Watch

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and John Cena
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

John Cena looked uncomfortable during a conversation about his WWE career.

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May 14 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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John Cena had an awkward moment with Jenna Bush Hager.

During the Thursday, May 14, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the athlete held himself back from interrupting the talk show host after seemingly disagreeing with her statement about him.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

John Cena guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“After 23 years with the WWE, John officially retired and walked away from the wrestling ring. Can you believe that? We are so excited to catch up with him in this moment, talk about his new chapter….this has been your life!” Bush Hager, 44, exclaimed.

Cena, 49, opened his mouth as if he was about to interject but restrained himself.

“Well…okay. Continue. I’m not going to cut you off,” he said.

“Part of your life. Wrestling was a big part of what you’ve done,” Bush Hager corrected herself.

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John Cena Reflects on His WWE Retirement

Image of John Cena is retiring from the WWE.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

John Cena is retiring from the WWE.

Tension aside, the duo went on to discuss Cena retiring from wrestling and how it feels to be stepping away after so many years in the spotlight.

“You say you’re actually walking away. All wrestlers sort of come back for a day here or there, but this is really it for you,” Bush Hager noted.

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager said wrestling has been John Cena's 'life.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager said wrestling has been John Cena's 'life.'

“I will not fall down again. I’m 49. I have given my physical best to the WWE,” Cena explained. “The product is so fast, and time’s undefeated. Rather than hang around and put out a product that I feel might be less to our consumer, I made a promise to our fans when I was young when I was in my 20s. I said, and I quote, ‘When I’m a step slower, it’s time to go.’ That’s happened, and it’s time to go.”

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Image of John Cena admitted his wrestling skills have slowed down.
Source: MEGA

John Cena admitted his wrestling skills have slowed down.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones recalled bringing her sons home a video from Cena and watching them “light up.”

She then asked the sports star what it felt like to hear so many people support him and chant his name outside the ring.

“Those moments are fantastic. If you can do something that impacts people, that’s great,” he spilled.

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Image of John Cena feels proud that his career has impacted people.
Source: MEGA

John Cena feels proud that his career has impacted people.

As Cena was taking a bow during his final WWE fight, he recalled thinking to himself that he “made it in one piece.”

“Honestly, that’s all I have, and I think it’s very fulfilling to know that every time my music played and every time I came out of that curtain…there were times I bombed. There were times I did well. But every time, I gave everything I had,” he expressed. “To end that chapter, there’s no more physical exertion. I can close it knowing I couldn’t have given an ounce more. That’s a pretty good way to reflect with a nice tone.”

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