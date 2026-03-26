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'The Whole Thing Went Haywire': John Cena Scolds Embarrassed Social Media Star During Awkward Encounter — Watch

Composite photo of John Cena and Harry Daniels
Source: mega;@hrrydaniels/instagram

Social media star Harry Daniels admitted he had a 'bad' approach when he started randomly singing to John Cena.

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March 26 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

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John Cena had an awkward encounter with social media star Harry Daniels — and it was all caught on video.

Daniels, who became famous for abruptly going up to celebrities and singing their own music or another song, posted the cringey incident on Wednesday, March 25.

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John Cena Scolds TikTok Star Harry Daniels

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Photo of John Cena scolded social media star Harry Daniels for not saying hello first before he started singing to him.
Source: @hrrydaniels/instagram

John Cena scolded social media star Harry Daniels for not saying hello first before he started singing to him.

In the clip, Daniels, 22, started belting out Taylor Swift's "Invisible String" as the athlete was sitting down and looking at his phone.

Cena, 48, got up and told the TikTok star, "How about you start with a, 'Hello, how you doing?'"

The two shook hands, with the Daddy's Home actor telling him, "I'm John, nice to meet you."

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Source: @hrrydaniels/instagram

Harry Daniels admitted his 'approach was just so bad' when he started singing to John Cena.

"Would you like to sing now? For what purpose?" the wrestler asked, to which Daniels explained he was just doing a bit.

"I'm not buying what you're selling," Cena said as he walked off, with Daniels replying with a smile, "OK, thank you!"

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Harry Daniels Admitted He Had a 'Bad' Approach

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Photo of Before John Cena walked away from Harry Daniels, he told the TikTok star, 'I'm not buying what you're selling.'
Source: @hrrydaniels/instagram

Before John Cena walked away from Harry Daniels, he told the TikTok star, 'I'm not buying what you're selling.'

The influencer poked fun at himself over the incident, writing alongside the clip, "I saw John Cena at a cafe and started signing but my approach was just so bad that the whole thing went haywire."

He blamed himself once more in the upload's caption, confessing, "Ok this ones on me cuz i had no decorum my bad sorry john cena."

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Social Media Reacts to the Viral Clip

Photo of Harry Daniels is known for surprising celebrities with serenades.
Source: @hrrydaniels/instagram

Harry Daniels is known for surprising celebrities with serenades.

Daniels' fans felt for him, with one person commenting, "Oooo this was hard to watch 😢."

"I don’t think he was rude he was just like d--- can you say hello first lol," another person pointed out, while a third penned, "wait why did I get second hand hurt feelings for you 😭."

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John Cena Said He Was 'Bullied' Into Getting a Hair Transplant

Photo of The athlete admitted fans' rude comments about his hair prompted him to get a hair transplant.
Source: mega

The athlete admitted fans' rude comments about his hair prompted him to get a hair transplant.

The WWE star is no strangers to dealing with public trolls, as he revealed in 2025 that he underwent a hair transplant after social media users poked fun at his hair loss.

"You guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control. In unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. That is straight-up bullying and not cool," Cena expressed in an interview. "Thank you for bullying me into surgical hair replacement. That’s how far y’all pushed me."

"There is no shame in that. [Balding] happens to seven out of 10 dudes. I got a problem, I try to fix it," he continued. "Hopefully in a couple of months, it looks better."

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