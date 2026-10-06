John Cusack, 60, Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Recent Podcast Appearance

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John Cusack started his career as a 1980s heartthrob and then continued by splitting his time between quirky character roles and traditional big-budget fare. The 60-year-old actor’s boyish good looks were key to his image, but after a recent podcast appearance, fans are starting to wonder if he had any cosmetic work done.

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Source: MEGA John Cusack's career includes big-budget blockbusters like 'Con Air' and quirky fare like 'High Fidelity.'

Cusack appeared on Josh Horowitz’s podcast "Happy Sad Confused" for a wide-ranging interview that covered much of his career. He addressed topics as his new graphic novel Momo, his friendship with Hunter S. Thompson (“right off the bat it was like Grand Theft Auto”), whether he had been considered for the role of Walter White in Breaking Bad, and how much he’s like Say Anything’s Lloyd Dobler.

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Source: MEGA Fans questioned whether Cusack is dying his hair.

However, his receding hairline, potentially dyed hair and stretched skin around his face that left fans wondering if he underwent plastic surgery. The comments section featured divided fans, as they debated how much the man known for the line “I don’t want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything” might have processed himself. “I wish these guys, who've clearly matured before our eyes, didn't so obviously color their hair,” wrote one commenter. “They've been courageous enough to resist surgical intervention yet give in to the cheapest conceit.”

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'Why Are Hollywood Celebrities So Obsessed With Facelifts?'

Source: MEGA John Cusack's recent podcast appearance set off a debate about plastic surgery.

“Why are Hollywood celebrities so obsessed with facelifts and cosmetic surgery?” asked another despite not knowing if Cusack went under the knife. “I don't understand it at all, and it was a chore watching this due to his face. I managed 15 minutes and then had to switch off.” “Surely as an actor your face is the main tool of your craft, and if you make your face look so unnatural then aren’t you butchering all that?” asked someone else. “He should be able to play interesting older characters and look the right age for them.”

'Plastic Surgery Is Such a Status Symbol'

Source: YouTube/@JoshHorowitz Josh Horowitz's recent interview with John Cusack covered his 40-year career.