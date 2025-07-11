John Goodman Reveals His Relationship With Roseanne Barr Was Ruined After Her Rancid Tweet 7 Years Ago
John Goodman’s relationship with Roseanne Barr, who was his onscreen wife for nine years, was shattered after the latter wrote a derogatory tweet about Barack Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett in 2018.
Goodman revealed in a new interview that he and the blacklisted actress “haven’t talked for about seven or eight years” since her tweet went viral, causing their hit revived sitcom, Roseanne, to be canceled after it was renewed for Season 11.
'I'd Rather Doubt If She Wants to Talk to Me'
“I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me,” he told a news outlet before reflecting on his chemistry with Barr while filming their acclaimed television show from 1988 to 1997, as well as its last season for a reboot in 2018.
“We hit it off from jump street,” Goodman shared. “She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and wow, it was so much fun. We’d get so many viewers for the show back then — 20, 30 million people. Things are so different now, but it was a special time.”
What Did Roseanne Barr Tweet About Valerie Jarrett in 2018?
The tweet in question was written and shared by Barr, who compared Jarrett to a Muslim ape. Once she hit the send button, it was seemingly all over for Barr.
Former President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey came out with a statement shortly after, saying, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”
Roseanne Barr's Apology to Valerie Jarrett
Barr did, however, issue an apology to Jarrett, saying at the time, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”
Roseanne Barr Explains Why She Was Fired From 'Roseanne'
Fast forward seven years, and Barr has reopened the door to the tweet that ruined her career. In an interview on The Sage Steele Show on Wednesday, July 9, Barr discussed why she believed she was fired from the ABC sitcom.
“They got rid of me for a lot of reasons, and one of them being I would have done a show about don’t get the [COVID-19] vaccine, so they couldn’t have me,” she said.
“I would have said, ‘Hey, they’re stealing the election.’ They couldn’t have me because I always talked about reality on my show, and they always had a problem with that — ABC,” the actress elaborated.