John Goodman Reveals His Relationship With Roseanne Barr Was Ruined After Her Rancid Tweet 7 Years Ago

John Goodman’s relationship with Roseanne Barr, who was his onscreen wife for nine years, was shattered after the latter wrote a derogatory tweet about Barack Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett in 2018.

Goodman revealed in a new interview that he and the blacklisted actress “haven’t talked for about seven or eight years” since her tweet went viral, causing their hit revived sitcom, Roseanne, to be canceled after it was renewed for Season 11.