or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > roseanne barr
OK LogoNEWS

Roseanne Barr Unapologetic for 2018 Racist Tweet: 'God Made Me Do It'

Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: Mega

Roseanne Barr defended her 2018 tweet, which caused her show to get canceled.

By:

June 15 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Roseanne Barr got candid about the 2018 tweet that sparked outrage and led to her show getting canceled.

In 2018, Barr tweeted about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to former president Barack Obama, which critics described as racist after she compared Jarrett to a character from the film Planet of the Apes.

In an interview, Barr claimed: "God made me do it."

Article continues below advertisement

"The way I feel about it is that God told me to do what I did, and it was a nuclear bomb," Barr told Variety in an interview published on June 6. "The day of my tweet, over 2 million Americans googled Valerie Jarrett and the Iran deal. And that was my intent. So, whatever."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr claimed she was unaware of Valerie Jarrett’s race.

Article continues below advertisement

Barr recalled the events during the interview: "I had my laptop there in bed, as always, and I opened it, and there was [a post with] a picture of Valerie Jarrett next to Helena Bonham Carter in full makeup as Ari in Planet of the Apes, and they looked like Xerox copies of each other, so I captioned it."

The veteran comedian remained unapologetic and called her caption as "perfect" despite the backlash she received. She also emphasized that she was unaware of Jarrett's African-American heritage at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: Mega

Critics condemned Roseanne Barr’s 2018 tweet about Valerie Jarrett and called it 'racist.'

MORE ON:
roseanne barr

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Everybody knows I would never ever cast a slur against anyone. I was not aware of her race," the actress asserted. "Other people were so racist that they thought my tweet said Black people look like monkeys when it was about Planet of the Apes, which is a movie about fascism."

Industry experts believe Barr's comments may spark renewed debate over holding public figures accountable for racially insensitive behavior.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: Mega

The TV show's cancelation significantly impacted Roseanne Barr’s career.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the uproar, ABC canceled her hit show Roseanne, a decision which heavily impacted the actress's career.

Barr claimed that the Planet of the Apes narrative is not racial in nature. "Rod Serling [Planet of the Apes screenwriter] himself said it's about the Jews in Germany. It is not a movie about Black people," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: Mega

Roseanne Barr insisted the ‘Planet of the Apes’ reference was not racial.

Critics, however, argue that her insistence on this narrative erases the historical context and implications of her original tweet.

"It's essential for public figures to understand the weight their words carry," remarked a cultural critic, who wished to remain anonymous. "We are no longer in an era where people can simply shrug off the impact of their comments."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.