NEWS John Kwatakye-Atiko and Content Coach Lindsay Set Their Eyes on New TV Show 'Talk Money' Source: Popular Demand Entertainment

Popular Demand Entertainment, primarily known for its music releases, is set to expand its portfolio with the upcoming television series, "Talk Money," slated for release on Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms later this year. This marks a significant move for the company, spearheaded by John Kwatakye-Atiko, who aims to leverage his extensive industry experience into the television and film sector. Kwatakye-Atiko, whose career began at Island Def Jam Records under Universal Music Group, worked in mix-show promotions and marketing for Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and many other prominent artists. This background has provided him with a deep understanding of audience engagement and market trends, which he intends to apply to this new venture. "Talk Money" will be co-executive produced and hosted by international business coach and former entertainment journalist, Content Coach Lindsay, a Pace University graduate in Communications, Marketing & Journalism.

Lindsay’s early career included interviewing celebrities, from legendary comedian and actor, Sinbad to American Southern rock band, The Outlaws. With nearly 10 years in the marketing industry, she is the founder of The Empowered Buyer, an innovative approach for small business owners who want to increase their income leveraging social media.

Source: Popular Demand Entertainment

The show's premise focuses on delivering financial literacy, offering actionable insights and real-world examples of achieving financial success. According to an insider at Popular Demand, "The goal is to provide a platform that demystifies building wealth and makes them accessible to viewers from diverse backgrounds." The series will feature a variety of high-profile guests, including celebrities, music executives, entrepreneurs, athletes, government officials, and authors, each sharing their unique perspectives and experiences in relation to turning their passion into profit.