John Legend Finally Addresses Kanye West's Infamous 'Mashed Potatoes' Insult: 'Very Obsessed'

“It never affects me personally, but just the whole story is sad. Seeing this guy praise Hitler, seeing this guy be like this force of hate and just like vitriol and nastiness,” he explained. “Somebody who has made some of the great art of this century, like as an artist, as a performer, as a fashion designer, all the things that he’s done to make the world more beautiful and more interesting, and then for him to be this now, it’s sad. It’s just sad.”

Legend’s response comes more than four months after West, 48, made the controversial comments during a March interview with DJ Akademiks. During the bizarre rant, the “Runaway” rapper dressed in all-black KKK-style robes and made shocking claims about his former collaborator.