Kanye West Banned From Australia After Releasing 'Offensive' Song 'Heil Hitler': 'We Don't Need That'
Kanye West can no longer visit his wife Bianca Censori's home country of Australia.
Officials from Down Under revoked the controversial rapper's valid visa as a result of West's frequent antisemitic and offensive remarks — specifically ones made in connection to his new song "Heil Hitler."
Kanye West Has Australian Visa Revoked
During a recent appearance on ABC's Afternoon Briefing, Immigration Minister Tony Burke revealed West is blocked from entering the country in an effort to prevent the promotion of hate across the nation.
"He’s made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released [that] song," Burke explained.
While West's visa wasn't specifically obtained for concert purposes, "officials still looked at the law and said if you’re going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don’t need that in Australia," the minister noted.
The topic of West arose after Burke was asked about Israeli-American tech advocate Hillel Fuld having his Australian visa canceled over Islamophobic statements.
Clarifying that the immigration department "never actually got" an application form Fuld, Burke said the decision was made in an effort to stop hate all around.
"If someone argued that antisemitism was rational, I would not let them come here on a speaking tour. And if someone has the same view of Islamophobia, I don’t want them here when the purpose of the visa is to give public speeches," he declared.
Is Kanye West Permanently Banned From Australia?
West isn't necessarily banned from Australia permanently, however, as he could submit a new visa application in the future that would be reassessed based on current law.
"I’m not taking away the way the act operates, but even for the lowest level of visa, when my officials looked at it, they cancelled that following the announcement of that song," Burke admitted. "We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry."
This isn't the only problem West has faced since releasing the antisemitic song.
Kanye West Faces 'Issues' Performing Song 'Heil Hitler'
The "Heartless" rapper took to X recently to reveal how certain concert venues were preventing him from performing the new track.
"I’m being told there’s an issue with me performing 'Heil Hitler.' I am doing 'Heil Hitler' at all my shows," he insisted.
The hurtful tune includes open chanting of "heil Hitler" throughout the song and sees West referring to himself as a "Nazi" and a "villian"
West's song even concludes with a verse sampling a 1935 speech of Hitler's, as he recited: "Whether you think my work is right, whether you believe that I have been diligent. That I have worked, that I have stood up for you during these years, that I have used my time decently in the service of my people. You cast your vote now, if yes, then stand up for me as I stood up for you."