Kanye West Banned From Australia After Releasing 'Offensive' Song 'Heil Hitler': 'We Don't Need That'

During a recent appearance on ABC's Afternoon Briefing, Immigration Minister Tony Burke revealed West is blocked from entering the country in an effort to prevent the promotion of hate across the nation.

"He’s made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released [that] song," Burke explained.

While West's visa wasn't specifically obtained for concert purposes, "officials still looked at the law and said if you’re going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don’t need that in Australia," the minister noted.