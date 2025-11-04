John Mayer and Kat Stickler Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner in NYC
Nov. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
John Mayer and Kat Stickler were seen together at dinner on Saturday, November 1, reigniting speculation about their relationship just weeks after the influencer declared she was single.
The duo, ages 31 and 48, respectively, dined at Torrisi restaurant in New York City, according to Deuxmoi. Eyewitnesses confirmed the pair spent time together at the Italian spot.
Multiple fans expressed their support for the potential pairing on social media.
One commenter wrote, “She’s very adorable, excited for them!” while another quipped, “John writes his best music when dating tbh 😄.”
However, some weren't shy about criticizing the 17-year age gap between the singer and influencer.
One user quoted Taylor Swift’s lyrics from “All Too Well,” saying, “I get older but your lovers stay my age.” Mayer and Swift briefly dated in 2009.
The dinner comes after Mayer and Stickler were spotted together earlier this month on two consecutive days in NYC.
They were seen at a private members-only club, with an insider telling Deuxmoi it felt “definitely like a first date, maybe a second date.” The two reportedly “sat on the same side of the booth” and were “very touchy.”
The next evening, they were photographed having dinner together at Flyfish Club, another members-only establishment.
A source told Us Weekly that Mayer pursued Stickler, inviting her out often and texting her regularly. Stickler, who recently ended a brief relationship, reportedly thought “it would be fun to date again.”
In a light-hearted TikTok video, Stickler clarified that she was single, joking that her new bob haircut symbolized her healing post-breakup.
Stickler’s last public relationship was with Bachelorette star Jason Tartick. The couple dated for about six months last year. She shares a daughter, MK, with her ex-husband, Mike Stickler.
Tartick previously confirmed the pair had parted ways. "I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together," he wrote in 2024. "It's fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn't. This time it didn't."
He continued, "Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and of course, sweet and MK."
As for Mayer, the singer has had several high-profile romances, including Jessica Simpson (2006-2007), Jennifer Aniston (2008-2009), and Katy Perry (2012-2015).