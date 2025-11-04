John Mayer and Kat Stickler Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner in NYC

Article continues below advertisement

John Mayer and Kat Stickler were seen together at dinner on Saturday, November 1, reigniting speculation about their relationship just weeks after the influencer declared she was single. The duo, ages 31 and 48, respectively, dined at Torrisi restaurant in New York City, according to Deuxmoi. Eyewitnesses confirmed the pair spent time together at the Italian spot.

Source: @katstickler/Instagram John Mayer and Kat Stickler were seen dining together in New York City.

Multiple fans expressed their support for the potential pairing on social media. One commenter wrote, “She’s very adorable, excited for them!” while another quipped, “John writes his best music when dating tbh 😄.” However, some weren't shy about criticizing the 17-year age gap between the singer and influencer. One user quoted Taylor Swift’s lyrics from “All Too Well,” saying, “I get older but your lovers stay my age.” Mayer and Swift briefly dated in 2009.

Source: MEGA The pair's dinner sparked fresh rumors about a possible romance.

The dinner comes after Mayer and Stickler were spotted together earlier this month on two consecutive days in NYC. They were seen at a private members-only club, with an insider telling Deuxmoi it felt “definitely like a first date, maybe a second date.” The two reportedly “sat on the same side of the booth” and were “very touchy.”

Source: @katstickler/Instagram Sources said the singer pursued the influencer.

The next evening, they were photographed having dinner together at Flyfish Club, another members-only establishment.

A source told Us Weekly that Mayer pursued Stickler, inviting her out often and texting her regularly. Stickler, who recently ended a brief relationship, reportedly thought “it would be fun to date again.” In a light-hearted TikTok video, Stickler clarified that she was single, joking that her new bob haircut symbolized her healing post-breakup.

Source: MEGA John Mayer ended his relationship with Katy Perry in 2015.