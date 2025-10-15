Who Is John Mayer's Rumored New Girlfriend Kat Stickler? 7 Things to Know About the Influencer

Article continues below advertisement

Kat Stickler Is an Influencer

Source: @katstickler/Instagram John Mayer is reportedly dating influencer Kat Stickler.

Social media influencer Kat Stickler is the subject of fresh dating rumors after she was spotted spending time with John Mayer. The "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer's rumored new girlfriend "is a digital sensation known for her infectious energy, relatable humor, and candid storytelling," according to her website. "She has captivated millions with her online presence, and as a mother and comedian, she has seamlessly juggled parenthood and her career," it added. "This has made her an inspiration for her growing fanbase." As of press time, Stickler has 3.5 million followers on Instagram and 10.5 million followers on TikTok.

Kat Stickler Studied at the University of Florida

Source: @katstickler/Instagram Kat Stickler was born in Miami, Fla.

The Florida-born social media personality earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from the University of Florida in 2017.

Kat Stickler Has Always Dreamed of Being a Comedian

Source: @katstickler/Instagram Kat Stickler has a thriving digital presence.

In a 2023 interview, Stickler expressed her passion for comedy and her dream of becoming a comedian. "Most of my comedic material is based on real life or inspired by people or 'characters' in my life," she shared. "I do my best to write down ideas when they come to me, either at 2 a.m. in bed, out with friends, or while doing whatever other miscellaneous activities." She added, "Once I have the idea written down, I run it by friends and family and see what comes off as the funniest, and most of the time we're all laughing and building off of each other's jokes." Stickler, who grew up watching Saturday Night Live with her family, also revealed on her website, "Since then, it's been my dream to host the show one day."

Kat Stickler Was Previously Married

Source: @katstickler/Instagram Kat Stickler is a mom-of-one.

In March 2019, Mike Stickler proposed to Kat after a few years of dating. Two months later, they exchanged vows and announced they were expecting their first child, who was born in December 2019. However, Mike and Kat called it quits in March 2021 after less than two years of marriage.

Kat Stickler Dated Jason Tartick

Source: @katstickler/Instagram Kat Stickler previously dated Jason Tartick.

Following her divorce from Mike, Kat moved on and was romantically linked to several men, including Jason Tartick. She dated the Bachelor alum for six months before they broke up in October 2024. "I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together," Jason revealed via Instagram Story at the time. "It's fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life that works out and other times, it doesn't. This time it didn't." He continued, "Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and, of course [her daughter] sweet MK. This chapter closes amicably, and another opens." In July, Kat sparked romance rumors with a mystery man after sharing a video of herself kissing him. She also uploaded a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed her posing next to her rumored boyfriend. Kat previously confirmed she had two serious relationships post-divorce, though she did not disclose further details about the aforementioned romances.

Kat Stickler and John Mayer Were Seen Together in New York City

Source: @katstickler/Instagram; MEGA Kat Stickler and John Mayer were photographed hanging out in New York City.

On October 12, DeuxMoi reported that Kat and the "New Light" singer were spotted hanging out together twice. They reportedly visited a members-only club in New York City on October 10 before spending time together at Flyfish Club on October 11.

A Source Confirmed Kat Stickler and John Mayer Are Dating

Source: @katstickler/Instagram; MEGA An insider said John Mayer pursued Kat Stickler.