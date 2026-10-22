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John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Daughter Puts Makeup on the Comedian in Cute Video: Watch

Image of Méi gave John Mulaney a colorful facial makeover.
Source: MEGA; @JOHNMULANEY/INSTAGRAM

Méi gave John Mulaney a colorful facial makeover.

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Oct. 22 2026, Updated 6:22 p.m. ET

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In a hilarious and heartwarming clip shared on social media, 2-year-old Méi gave her dad, comedian John Mulaney, an enthusiastic makeover.

The 44-year-old stand-up star uploaded the adorable footage to Instagram while his toddler diligently practiced her cosmetic skills on camera.

Mulaney noted that the playful session offered some much-needed humor right in the middle of a routine medical appointment, captioning the post, “This was a really sweet moment in the middle of my colonoscopy prep day.”

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John Mulaney Reacted as Méi Refused and Applied Makeup

Image of John Mulaney laughed as Méi applied makeup to him.
Source: @JOHNMULANEY/INSTAGRAM

John Mulaney laughed as Méi applied makeup to him.

The video captures a witty exchange between father and daughter as Mulaney playfully asks, “What are you doing? You want to put some on Daddy?”

Méi instantly shoots down his request with a candid “No,” prompting Mulaney to burst into laughter and ask if the makeup was “Only Méi?”

Her own dad’s chuckles quickly won her over, leading her to happily cover his cheeks and nose in a colorful layer of purple eyeshadow and sparkly shimmer.

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John Mulaney Described Méi’s Expressive and Hilarious Personality

Image of John Mulaney shared funny details about Méi's expressive behavior.
Source: @OLIVIAMUNN/INSTAGRAM

John Mulaney shared funny details about Méi's expressive behavior.

Mulaney frequently delights in sharing his daughter’s unique traits and animated character.

While chatting with fellow comic Pete Davidson, Mulaney shared how passionate his daughter gets during mealtimes, joking that “Méi loves food so much,” and recounting how “Méi will be gagging on something and take another bite [she] is so funny.”

He further described her as “very expressive,” mentioning that regardless of her mood, “if you turn on music, no matter what’s happening, she could be sobbing and screaming, and then if you turn on any song she’s dancing.”

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John Mulaney Shared Funny Stories About Son Malcolm

Image of John Mulaney told hilarious stories about his son Malcolm.
Source: @OLIVIAMUNN/INSTAGRAM

John Mulaney told hilarious stories about his son Malcolm.

In addition to his precious moments with Méi, Mulaney shares an equally close and humorous relationship with his eldest child, son Malcolm.

Ever since welcoming him into the world, the comedian has affectionately gushed about his boy in his stand-up routines, famously quipping about the infant's chunky appearance.

“His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him," he quipped.

Mulaney has frequently captured Malcolm's polite demeanor and hilarious toddler milestones on social media, from taking him along on nationwide comedy tours to recording his silly everyday interactions at home.

Olivia Munn Detailed Their Ideal Family Day Together

Image of Olivia Munn described their ideal family day spent together.
Source: @OLIVIAMUNN/INSTAGRAM

Olivia Munn described their ideal family day spent together.

Actress Olivia Munn previously reflected on what makes their family unit feel complete, recalling a peaceful day they spent together at home.

“John and I and our two kids hung out at the house all day, and hung in the yard, and went to the beach, and we just did every single thing together," she explained.

Munn highlighted how essential those quiet moments are for their daily dynamic, sharing, “And you can see how much our children need to just be our little family together, and have both parents there at the same time, and going through the mess together, and making all of the meals and everything that you have to do in a day. We just all do it, just the immediate family.”

She concluded by emphasizing that outdoor activities and simple routines truly make for their most cherished days. “It’s just the simplest things that we do with our kids that make it the best day," she said.

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