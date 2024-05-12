Little Ray of Sunshine! Olivia Munn's Cutest Moments With Son Malcolm After Revealing Cancer Battle: Photos

Upon receiving the scary diagnosis, Olivia explained she was fearful she wouldn't be able to be there for her baby boy throughout his life. "I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way,” she noted in a recent interview. "Having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying."

“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she said. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on.”