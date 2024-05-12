OK Magazine
Little Ray of Sunshine! Olivia Munn's Cutest Moments With Son Malcolm After Revealing Cancer Battle: Photos

olivia munn cutest moments baby pp
Source: mega;@oliviamunn/instagram
By:

May 12 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Olivia Munn is one proud mama!

After The Newsroom actress, 43, opened up to the world about her battle with cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy, she's leaned on her partner, John Mulaney, 41, and their 2-year-old son, Malcolm Mulaney, as a source of joy and support.

Upon receiving the scary diagnosis, Olivia explained she was fearful she wouldn't be able to be there for her baby boy throughout his life. "I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way,” she noted in a recent interview. "Having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying."

“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she said. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on.”

As the brunette beauty grappled with the shocking news, the stand-up star, whom she began dating in 2021, was there for her every step of the way. "He's been a huge pillar of strength for Olivia," an insider said of the comedian.

"He knows it wasn’t an easy process and is so inspired by her bravery," the source spilled of Olivia and John, who welcomed Malcolm in November 2021.

In March, the Violet star took to social media to let the world know about her private health journey. "Dr. Alibadi looked at factors like my age, familial b----- cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30," Olivia explained of the factors that prompted her to seek more testing.

"She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37 percent. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both b------. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer," she continued in part.

"I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any women who might have to face this one day," the A-lister admitted. "Ask your doctor to calculate your B----- Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that if the number is greater than 20 percent, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30."

Scroll through the gallery to see Olivia's cutest moments with son Malcolm.

olivia munns cutest moments with son
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

Olivia and Malcolm had fun in the sun as they spent time together at a park.

Olivia Munn
olivia munn cutest moments baby
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

The adorable duo ran into each other's arms as they enjoyed the great outdoors.

olviia munn cutets moments baby
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

Olivia planted a big smooch on Malcolm as the tot rocked a cozy jacket.

olivia munn cutest baby moments
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

The proud mama showed off her baby boy as they posed for the camera.

olivia munn cutest moments
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

Malcolm represented his love for his mama in an adorable onesie.

