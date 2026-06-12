John Oliver Lands 'Days of Our Lives' Role After Begging Soaps to Cast Him: Report
June 12 2026, Updated 9:29 a.m. ET
John Oliver asked soap operas to give him drama. Days of Our Lives may have answered.
The Last Week Tonight host is reportedly filming a role on the long-running daytime soap, according to the Daily Mail, in what would mark one of the strangest and funniest late-night detours of the year. The reported part was written specifically for Oliver, who openly campaigned for a soap role earlier this year after praising Stephen A. Smith’s recurring turn on General Hospital.
Jon Oliver Wanted a Real Soap Role
Oliver made his pitch on Last Week Tonight in March, telling soap producers he was not looking for a wink-and-nod cameo.
“To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role, and I’ll be on your set so fast, it’ll make your head spin,” Oliver said, but he had conditions.
“First, I don’t want to play myself. I want to be a character. And I want his name to be ridiculous,” he said. “Also, I want to do something juicy — like murder or slapping or being slapped or being someone’s long-lost something — and, ideally, I’d like a dramatic close-up of my face. But in return, trust me, I will give my all to this performance.”
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Stephen A. Smith Helped Set the Bar
Oliver’s soap obsession was partly inspired by Smith, who plays Brick, armed security tied to a crime family on General Hospital. After Oliver’s segment aired, Smith warned him that daytime drama is serious business.
“This is serious, OK? You gotta be willing to be that bad guy,” Smith joked. “Can’t have the smile on your face all the time. You gotta wear that scowl, you gotta be irritating, you gotta be all of those things. You gotta welcome being disliked.”
Oliver, who gleefully targets politicians and corporate giants on his show, may have the last part covered.
A Late-Night Host Enters Salem
The Daily Mail reports that Oliver “hit it out of the park” and that the role could potentially expand if viewers will have him. Although the series tapes months ahead, his scenes could reportedly be moved up to air as soon as August.
A source also told the outlet that Oliver was offered an emotional part on General Hospital after Smith said he would “put in a call,” but turned it down because he “only wants to play fun parts.”
That may be the most Oliver detail of all. He asked for melodrama, a ridiculous name and the chance to be slapped. If Days of Our Lives really gave him that, Salem may be about to meet its strangest new visitor.