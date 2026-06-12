John Oliver Lands 'Days of Our Lives' Role After Begging Soaps to Cast Him: Report

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John Oliver asked soap operas to give him drama. Days of Our Lives may have answered. The Last Week Tonight host is reportedly filming a role on the long-running daytime soap, according to the Daily Mail, in what would mark one of the strangest and funniest late-night detours of the year. The reported part was written specifically for Oliver, who openly campaigned for a soap role earlier this year after praising Stephen A. Smith’s recurring turn on General Hospital.

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Jon Oliver Wanted a Real Soap Role

Source: LastWeekTonight/YOUTUBE The host campaigned for a dramatic part.

Oliver made his pitch on Last Week Tonight in March, telling soap producers he was not looking for a wink-and-nod cameo. “To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role, and I’ll be on your set so fast, it’ll make your head spin,” Oliver said, but he had conditions.

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Source: Peacock/YOUTUBE 'Days of Our Lives' reportedly created a role for him.

“First, I don’t want to play myself. I want to be a character. And I want his name to be ridiculous,” he said. “Also, I want to do something juicy — like murder or slapping or being slapped or being someone’s long-lost something — and, ideally, I’d like a dramatic close-up of my face. But in return, trust me, I will give my all to this performance.”

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Stephen A. Smith Helped Set the Bar

Source: MEGA Stephen A. Smith encouraged the host's soap ambitions.

Oliver’s soap obsession was partly inspired by Smith, who plays Brick, armed security tied to a crime family on General Hospital. After Oliver’s segment aired, Smith warned him that daytime drama is serious business. “This is serious, OK? You gotta be willing to be that bad guy,” Smith joked. “Can’t have the smile on your face all the time. You gotta wear that scowl, you gotta be irritating, you gotta be all of those things. You gotta welcome being disliked.” Oliver, who gleefully targets politicians and corporate giants on his show, may have the last part covered.

A Late-Night Host Enters Salem

Source: MEGA John Oliver’s scenes could air later this year.