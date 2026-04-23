John Oliver Targets Donald Trump’s 'Rapid Decline' and 'Losing Fights' in Blistering Late-Night Takedown

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John Oliver isn’t holding back. On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, the HBO host delivered one of his sharpest critiques yet of President Donald Trump, mocking what he described as a “rapidly declining” public persona while dissecting the culture built around it.

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Source: MEGA The comedian criticized betting on presidential rhetoric.

The segment, which centered on the rise of prediction markets, quickly pivoted into a biting commentary on Trump himself. Oliver pointed to clips of bettors wagering on specific words the president might say during speeches, calling the trend unsettling. “That is not using a financial instrument to hedge risk. It’s taking advantage of a sundowning geriatric’s rapidly declining verbal abilities,” Oliver said. “Oh, you bet he’s going to say the word ‘nasty.’ Great guess, dude. It’s one of the last 200 words he has left.”

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When Politics Becomes a Game

Source: MEGA John Oliver framed politics as increasingly gamified and performative.

Oliver criticized the idea of turning presidential rhetoric into a betting opportunity, arguing that it strips serious issues of meaning. “Honestly, that clip is unsettling on multiple fronts,” he said. “One, because the president’s harmful rhetoric is being divorced from its actual meaning.” Oliver mocked the absurdity of betting on everything from geopolitical conflicts to whether Trump would be named in the Epstein files, calling it “unnerving.” “It’s kind of amazing to witness someone absolutely furious that Trump’s name was redacted from the Epstein files for a completely different reason than the rest of us,” he added.

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An ‘Epic Run’ of Public Feuds

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s public feuds became a focal point of the critique.

Beyond speech patterns, Oliver zeroed in on what he described as Trump’s tendency to pick losing battles. “The point is, Trump seems to be on an epic run of picking losing fights,” Oliver said. “And whatever air of invincibility he had last year is fading fast.” He cited Trump’s ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV as one example, mocking the president’s criticism of the pontiff as “weak on crime.” “In terms of insults, that just doesn’t work,” Oliver said, comparing it to criticizing a possum for lacking knowledge of Balkan geography.

Comedy in a Chaotic News Cycle

Source: MEGA The segment blended humor with sharp political commentary.