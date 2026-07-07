John Oliver Trades Late Night for a Gun-Toting 'General Hospital' Debut

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John Oliver has spent years taking aim at politicians from behind a desk. Now he is doing it with a Glock on General Hospital. The Last Week Tonight host made his debut in the final moments of Thursday’s episode of the long-running ABC soap, arriving by helicopter in a dark suit, with jet black hair and armed guards at his side. After surveying the aftermath of a firefight, Oliver’s mysterious character shoots an injured gunman on the ground before turning his attention to Josslyn Jacks, played by Eden McCoy.

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Source: General Hospital/YOUTUBE He portrayed the mysterious global spy agency leader known as Z.

“Everything’s gonna be OK,” he tells her. “I’m here to help.” Oliver’s General Hospital episodes air July 2, 3 and 6 on ABC and stream later on Hulu. The show confirmed on social media he is playing Z, the shadowy head of the World Security Bureau (WSB), a global spy agency.

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Port Charles Gets a Late-Night Visitor

Source: MEGA His character arrived dramatically by helicopter with armed guards.

General Hospital, now in its 64th year, is the longest-running scripted American drama and has won 18 Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Daytime Drama. Oliver’s arrival comes as Josslyn has been working with the WSB after the death of her boyfriend. Laura Wright, who has played Carly Spencer since 2005, worked opposite Oliver and told Variety she was impressed by how seriously he approached the job. “We had no idea what to expect,” Wright told the outlet. “A lot of times people like to come on and make fun of what we do, and I’m not a big fan of that. Our job is as important as anyone else’s, and we don’t consider it a different type of acting or anything like that. So, I was so impressed with the writing that honored what he does well while also staying true to what we do, and how he showed up and delivered. It was incredible.”

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The Soap Campaign Paid Off

Source: MEGA The host was cast following his public appeal to daytime producers.

On a March episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver praised Stephen A. Smith’s recurring role as Brick on General Hospital and made an open plea to daytime producers. “To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role, and I’ll be on your set so fast, it’ll make your head spin,” he said. He later said his conditions were simple: a ridiculous name, a juicy storyline “like murder or slapping,” and a dramatic close-up.

Not Just One Soap

Source: General Hospital/YOUTUBE John Oliver fulfilled a longtime wish to appear on a daytime soap.