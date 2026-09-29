John Ritter's Family Touts Early Detection to Protect Against Aortic Disease That Claimed His Life

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In 2003, beloved sitcom star John Ritter’s death at age 54 came as a surprise to his family and fans, but perhaps it shouldn’t have. Now, his family is warning people to learn about their own family history and catch the potentially fatal problem before it’s too late. The Three’s Company star’s father, Tex Ritter, a country music star, died suddenly of a cardiac emergency that was blamed on a heart attack. When John died in 2003, doctors reached the same conclusion at first. But later medical analysis showed it was something else: Aortic dissection, which takes place when the walls of the aorta tear, cutting off blood flow to the heart, kidneys and brain.

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'If We Can Catch It Ahead of Time, We Can Prevent It'

Source: MEGA John would have turned 78 on September 17.

“The sad truth of the matter is that because it’s so much more common for it to be a heart thing, John was treated for a heart attack before they had done any imaging, and that exacerbated it,” Ritter’s widow, Amy Yasbeck, told a publication. “This happens way too often. John would have turned 78 on September 17, and his family used the occasion to spread the word. “Time is of the freaking essence when this happens,” Amy said. “Fifty percent of people don’t even make it to the hospital.” “We’re just ringing the alarm,” said Tyler Ritter, John’s second son and third child with ex-wife Nancy Morgan. “If we can catch it ahead of time, we can prevent it.”

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Early Treatment Could Save Lives

Source: MEGA John Ritter's widow Amy Yasbeck and former 'Three's Company' costar Joyce DeWitt embrace at a John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health event.

The condition has claimed the lives of many celebrities. Sen. Lindsey Graham fell to it earlier this year at age 71. It’s also responsible for the deaths of Rent writer Jonathan Larson and Growing Pains star Alan Thicke. Shortly after his death, John's family formed the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to educate and inform the public. According to the Foundation, 20,000 people in the U.S. suffer an aortic dissection every year, and up to 50 percent of those with it will lose their lives. But with early diagnosis and treatment, 80 percent could survive.

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'Maybe They Died First and Then Fell Off Their Tractors'

Source: MEGA John's family formed the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to educate and inform the public.

Establishing family history is the first step. Researchers have discovered hundreds of variants, and genetic testing can check for many of them. The results of these tests can determine a treatment plan and help identify at-risk family members. “Raise your suspicion of this,” Amy said. “Maybe your family didn’t all fall off their tractors and die. Maybe they died first and then fell off their tractors.” The Ritter family benefited from these tests when scans detected an aneurysm in his older brother Tom’s aorta. Four years after John, Tom received surgery that repaired his aorta and gave him a new lease on life.

Speak Up Before It's Too Late

Source: MEGA Amy Yasbeck spoke out in a new interview about John Ritter's condition.