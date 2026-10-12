John Stamos Gets Emotional Over 'Beloved Friend and Mentor' Mike Love's Health Struggles, Says He's 'a Fighter'

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John Stamos is speaking out as the Beach Boys' Mike Love, 85, faces health difficulties. The actor, 63, who has performed on stage with the iconic band on and off since the '80s, revealed what Love is going through on Instagram on Sunday, October 11 — and shared how much the musician means to him in an emotional message.

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John Stamos Addressed Mike Love's Health Issues

Source: MEGA John Stamos called Mike Love a 'fighter.'

The Full House alum wrote, "My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight." Stamos set the post as a "collab" post with Love, showing that he had his approval to share the health update. "Mike is a fighter," he continued. "Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up. The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we’ve always known. But he’s still every bit the Mike we love."

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What Mike Love Means to John Stamos

Source: WENN.COM / MEGA Mike Love means a lot to John Stamos.

Stamos has been performing with the Beach Boys since 1985, making Love a hugely influential figure in his life, a relationship he doesn't take for granted. "His lyrics, optimism, unforgettable hooks and more than 7,000 concerts have brought joy to generations. What he’s given me personally is immeasurable," Stamos wrote. "Forty-one years of stages, airplanes, hotel rooms, laughter and moments nobody else saw. He married Caitlin and me. He’s shared experiences with my family, and now my son." The actor's emotional message continued, "Mike didn’t just give me a place in his band. He gave me a place in his life. He taught me how to entertain, hold a stage, connect with an audience and make people feel something. I carry those lessons everywhere. He’s made me a better musician, entertainer and man."

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Performing With the Beach Boys Means Everything to John Stamos

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA John Stamos loves performing with the Beach Boys.

Stamos said performing with Love and the Beach Boys "has become part of my identity." "I’ve felt entrusted with being a steward of this extraordinary music, carrying it to new generations," he wrote. "Tonight, at the Ryman, sharing the stage with Mike, I want to be completely present. Hear every harmony, familiar joke and cheer. Feel that first chord hit and watch age, illness and time disappear. Just a bunch of guys making music together. Maybe the hardest part of loving someone is becoming so accustomed to the miracle of having them there that you forget it’s a miracle at all." He concluded, "Tonight, I won’t forget. I want to cherish every second without feeling those seconds slipping away. That’s what I’m giving him. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight."

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John Stamos Has Dealt With Several Tragedies Among His Friends and Colleagues

Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/INSTAGRAM John Stamos also had to mourn Brian Wilson.