Beach Boys Star Brian Wilson Dead at 82, His Family Confirms: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Brian Wilson, who co-founded the Beach Boys, has died at 82 years old, his family confirmed on Wednesday, June 11.
"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," the statement read via Instagram. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."
Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to share some nice thoughts about Wilson.
One person wrote, "RIP to one of the greatest composers in human history," while another said, "My hero 😭 Love and mercy to you brother Brian, you will live on in our hearts forever ❤️🌊."
A third person added, "My heart is broken. I'll love you always, dear Brian.💔."
Brian Wilson's Health Issues
Wilson was placed under a legal conservatorship due to a "major neurocognitive disorder," a judge in Los Angeles ruled in 2024.
Wilson's conservators included his manager, LeeAnn Hard, and his publicist, Jean Sievers. Wilson's family pushed for the conservatorship after the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter, in January 2024.
Judge Gus T. May of Los Angeles Superior Court said Wilson agreed to the conservatorship, adding the court found him "from clear and convincing evidence that a Conservatorship of the Person is necessary."
May said Wilson "lack[ed] capacity to give informed medical consent for medications" and noted his seven children would be consulted by the conservators about their father's condition.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In February 2024, his family spoke out about the decision.
"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, [longtime family housekeeper] Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person," they said. "This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family. Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."
Inside His Family Life
Wilson had two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, with his first wife, Marilyn Rovell.
He married Melinda in 1995. They adopted five children: Daria, Delanie, Dylan, Dash and Dakota Rose.