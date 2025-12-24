or
John Stamos Reveals His Mother-in-Law's Holiday Dessert Tastes Like 'Christmas Heroin': 'I'm Not Kidding'

Image of John Stamos' mother-in-law, Leilani McHugh, makes the best Christmas dessert!
Source: MEGA

John Stamos' mother-in-law, Leilani McHugh, makes the best Christmas dessert!

Profile Image

Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

John Stamos is spilling the secret behind his family's most addictive holiday treat — and he promises it's no exaggeration.

During his guest appearance on the Wednesday, December 24, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Full House star hilariously revealed that his mother-in-law's signature Christmas dessert has become an absolute favorite among friends and family.

"My mother-in-law makes this great dessert that everybody is obsessed with," Stamos — who tied the knot with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, in 2018 — shared, before unveiling the batch he brought for married co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to sample live on air.

Image of John Stamos called his mother-in-law's festive sweet treat 'Christmas heroin.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

John Stamos called his mother-in-law's festive sweet treat 'Christmas heroin.'

After one bite, both Ripa and Consuelos immediately demanded to know what the recipe entailed, as they asked in unison, "What is this?"

"It’s like Pirate’s Booty, a lot of sugar, and more sugar, and some cream," Stamos joked, while Consuelos noted he could taste caramel in the sweet treat.

John Stamos Says His Mother-in-Law's Dessert Is Called 'Crack'

Source: @okmagazine

John Stamos was a guest on the Wednesday, December 24, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

The General Hospital actor then compared the mouthwatering snack to an addictive drug, quipping, "It’s called 'crack.' It's like Christmas heroin. Everyone is obsessed with my mother-in-law's crack. I’m not kidding you."

Consuelos couldn't help but agree, declaring, "Your mother-in-law’s crack is amazing," sending the audience into laughter.

According to Stamos, the dessert has become so desired by loved ones that holiday greetings have taken a backseat to requests for the festive food item.

MORE ON:
John Stamos

Image of John Stamos said his mother-in-law's signature dessert is addicting.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

John Stamos said his mother-in-law's signature dessert is addicting.

"People will come over and they don’t even say 'Merry Christmas,' they say, 'Is your mother-in-law's crack out yet?'" he comedically confessed. "And I’m like, 'Yeah, relax.'"

Ripa piled on the jokes, adding, "Grandma’s crack is always out," as the audience chuckled once again.

Stamos insisted the obsession is real, revealing that one year his mother-in-law skipped making the dessert — and many family members were left disappointed.

Kelly Ripa Admits John Stamos' Mother-in-Law's Dessert Is 'Delicious'

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos agreed the dessert was 'delicious.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos agreed the dessert was 'delicious.'

"One year, she didn’t make it, and people were walking around the house like [they were in withdrawal], saying, 'Is your mother-in-law OK?'" Consuelos recalled while mimicking a shaking motion.

As Ripa declared the dessert "delicious," Stamos was glad the co-hosts agreed, declaring: "See what I’m saying!"

John Stamos Dishes on 'Palm Royale' Series

Image of John Stamos also discussed his role on 'Palm Royale.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

John Stamos also discussed his role on 'Palm Royale.'

Elsewhere in his interview, Stamos opened up about his role as a lawyer and gynecologist named Dr. Dusty Magic on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale alongside Carol Burnett and Kristen Wiig.

Consuelos teased Stamos as he joked the sitcom star was "born to play" the character.

The December 24 episode of Live also featured performances from the Radio City Rockettes and Train, as well as a visit from Steve Patterson.

