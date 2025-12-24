John Stamos Reveals His Mother-in-Law's Holiday Dessert Tastes Like 'Christmas Heroin': 'I'm Not Kidding'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark John Stamos called his mother-in-law's festive sweet treat 'Christmas heroin.'

After one bite, both Ripa and Consuelos immediately demanded to know what the recipe entailed, as they asked in unison, "What is this?" "It’s like Pirate’s Booty, a lot of sugar, and more sugar, and some cream," Stamos joked, while Consuelos noted he could taste caramel in the sweet treat.

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Says His Mother-in-Law's Dessert Is Called 'Crack'

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine John Stamos was a guest on the Wednesday, December 24, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

The General Hospital actor then compared the mouthwatering snack to an addictive drug, quipping, "It’s called 'crack.' It's like Christmas heroin. Everyone is obsessed with my mother-in-law's crack. I’m not kidding you." Consuelos couldn't help but agree, declaring, "Your mother-in-law’s crack is amazing," sending the audience into laughter. According to Stamos, the dessert has become so desired by loved ones that holiday greetings have taken a backseat to requests for the festive food item.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark John Stamos said his mother-in-law's signature dessert is addicting.

"People will come over and they don’t even say 'Merry Christmas,' they say, 'Is your mother-in-law's crack out yet?'" he comedically confessed. "And I’m like, 'Yeah, relax.'" Ripa piled on the jokes, adding, "Grandma’s crack is always out," as the audience chuckled once again. Stamos insisted the obsession is real, revealing that one year his mother-in-law skipped making the dessert — and many family members were left disappointed.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Admits John Stamos' Mother-in-Law's Dessert Is 'Delicious'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos agreed the dessert was 'delicious.'

"One year, she didn’t make it, and people were walking around the house like [they were in withdrawal], saying, 'Is your mother-in-law OK?'" Consuelos recalled while mimicking a shaking motion. As Ripa declared the dessert "delicious," Stamos was glad the co-hosts agreed, declaring: "See what I’m saying!"

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Dishes on 'Palm Royale' Series

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark John Stamos also discussed his role on 'Palm Royale.'