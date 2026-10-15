NEWS John Stamos Says Son Billy's Crude Humor Makes Him Believe Late Friend Bob Saget Is 'Living Through' His Child Source: MEGA John Stamos said he feels his late friend Bob Saget continues to live on through his young son. Joshua Sila Oct. 15 2026, Updated 1:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Billy's Humor Reminds Joh Stamos of Bob Saget

Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/ INSTAGRAM; MEGA John Stamos noted that Billy mirrors Bob Saget by blurting out crude jokes that keep the comedian's memory alive.

Stamos, 63, shared a funny example involving his 8-year-old son, Billy, whom he shares with his wife, Caitlin McHugh. "He's got toilet Tourette's. Today he came home and said, 'Mom, Dad, p---. That's Bob.' So Bob is making me laugh through my son, which is really special," asserted Stamos, who revealed he still texts Saget four years after his death.

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A Book They Wrote Is Tied to Saget

Source: MEGA John Stamos’ children’s book about hummingbirds, co-written with Billy, is about deceased spirits like Bob Saget returning.

Stamos also shared how a creative project with his son ties into the way he continues to feel connected to the late stand-up comedian. "You know, I'm always looking for signs. Billy, my son, and I wrote a children's book that's coming out about hummingbirds. It's about spirits from the past coming back," spilled the veteran TV star. "But I swear to God, I see Bob and my son now all the time." Titled Love From Above: A Story of Tiny Birds and Their Big Meaning, the book explores how loved ones who have died can still feel present in the lives of those they leave behind. It is scheduled for release on April 20, 2027.

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Stamos Received an Award in Saget's Honor

Source: MEGA John Stamos received the Bob Saget Legacy Award from the Scleroderma Research Foundation, honoring his late costar’s dedicated advocacy.

Stamos discussed Saget's influence while attending the Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine fundraising event in Los Angeles on October 13. The Broadway performer received the Bob Saget Legacy Award, which honors his late pal. Saget was a longtime foundation supporter and board member, championing research after his sister, Gay, died from scleroderma in 1994. "Well, it makes me sad that he's not here giving it to me. But it's, you know, it's an honor," Stamos remarked. "Whatever few awards or things that I've received over the years, it's just the most important to me. Especially to carry on." Like Saget, Stamos has supported the foundation's work for years, including through a collection of blue scleroderma awareness bracelets in 2023.

Saget and Stamos Built a Lasting Friendship on 'Full House'

Source: MEGA John Stamos and Bob Saget collaborated in television roles, including 'Full House' and its sequel series, 'Fuller House.'