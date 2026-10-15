John Stamos Says Son Billy's Crude Humor Makes Him Believe Late Friend Bob Saget Is 'Living Through' His Child
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 1:22 p.m. ET
John Stamos says his late friend Bob Saget continues to be part of his life in unexpected ways, with the actor seeing glimpses of his former Full House costar in surprising places.
"I'll tell you, he is really living through my son," Stamos said in an interview published October 14.
Saget died at 65 on January 9, 2022, from blunt head trauma after a fall in his Florida hotel room.
Billy's Humor Reminds Joh Stamos of Bob Saget
Stamos, 63, shared a funny example involving his 8-year-old son, Billy, whom he shares with his wife, Caitlin McHugh.
"He's got toilet Tourette's. Today he came home and said, 'Mom, Dad, p---. That's Bob.' So Bob is making me laugh through my son, which is really special," asserted Stamos, who revealed he still texts Saget four years after his death.
A Book They Wrote Is Tied to Saget
Stamos also shared how a creative project with his son ties into the way he continues to feel connected to the late stand-up comedian.
"You know, I'm always looking for signs. Billy, my son, and I wrote a children's book that's coming out about hummingbirds. It's about spirits from the past coming back," spilled the veteran TV star. "But I swear to God, I see Bob and my son now all the time."
Titled Love From Above: A Story of Tiny Birds and Their Big Meaning, the book explores how loved ones who have died can still feel present in the lives of those they leave behind. It is scheduled for release on April 20, 2027.
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Stamos Received an Award in Saget's Honor
Stamos discussed Saget's influence while attending the Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine fundraising event in Los Angeles on October 13.
The Broadway performer received the Bob Saget Legacy Award, which honors his late pal. Saget was a longtime foundation supporter and board member, championing research after his sister, Gay, died from scleroderma in 1994.
"Well, it makes me sad that he's not here giving it to me. But it's, you know, it's an honor," Stamos remarked. "Whatever few awards or things that I've received over the years, it's just the most important to me. Especially to carry on."
Like Saget, Stamos has supported the foundation's work for years, including through a collection of blue scleroderma awareness bracelets in 2023.
Saget and Stamos Built a Lasting Friendship on 'Full House'
Stamos and Saget starred as Jesse Katsopolis and Danny Tanner, respectively, on Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995.
They later reprised their roles for the Netflix sequel Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.