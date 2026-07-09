John Stamos 'Still Texts' Bob Saget 4 Years After 'Full House' Costar's Untimely Death: 'It's Weird'

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John Stamos opened up about how he's kept his connection to Bob Saget alive. In an interview with DirecTV for their 1-minute "Direct to Camera" segment on July 9, Stamos was asked, "Who's the last person I texted?" He replied, "Bob Saget, I still text him. It's weird." A few people addressed his comment. One said, "Wait, the first answer has me in tears 😭😭." "We're not crying, you are," wrote DirecTV.

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Without Warning

Source: MEGA Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly in 2022.

Saget passed away suddenly in his sleep on January 9, 2022, while on tour at the age of 65 in Orlando, Fla., at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. A medical examiner and his family confirmed that his death was the result of accidental blunt force trauma. He had hit the back of his head earlier, "thought nothing of it and went to sleep," with it being confirmed that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in his death. At the time, the Saget family released a statement saying, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.” The tragic loss of the beloved Full House star and comedian left the entertainment industry shocked.

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'Let's Keep His Legacy Going'

Source: MEGA John Stamos said Bob Saget 'always told you how much he loved you.'

Since his passing, Stamos has been candid about how hard it has been to lose his good friend. About two years after Saget's death, Stamos appeared as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show and reflected on their deep connection. He noted that he was “still very broken up about” his passing. “He never left anything on the table; he always told you how much he loved you and cared about you, so let's keep his legacy going with that as it’s so important," Stamos said about Saget.

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Source: MEGA John Stamos looks for signs from his good friend.

“I went in his backyard the night he died and I said ‘Bob, come on, show me a sign, show me that you’re OK up there,'" he added. “And I started to walk back, and this little hummingbird came,” Stamos remembered. “I have it on my phone. It had a red; my mum used to wear a red scarf, and she had red hair, and it was her saying, ‘It’s OK, we’re OK. Bob’s up here and just be kind to one another and be loving like he was.’”

'I Miss You and Love You'

Source: MEGA John Stamos broke fans hearts when he shared their 'last pic' together.