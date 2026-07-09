or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > John Stamos
OK LogoNEWS

John Stamos 'Still Texts' Bob Saget 4 Years After 'Full House' Costar's Untimely Death: 'It's Weird'

Image of John Stamos said the last person he texted was Bob Saget.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos said the last person he texted was Bob Saget.

July 9 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos opened up about how he's kept his connection to Bob Saget alive.

In an interview with DirecTV for their 1-minute "Direct to Camera" segment on July 9, Stamos was asked, "Who's the last person I texted?" He replied, "Bob Saget, I still text him. It's weird."

A few people addressed his comment.

One said, "Wait, the first answer has me in tears 😭😭."

"We're not crying, you are," wrote DirecTV.

Article continues below advertisement

Without Warning

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly in 2022.

Saget passed away suddenly in his sleep on January 9, 2022, while on tour at the age of 65 in Orlando, Fla., at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. A medical examiner and his family confirmed that his death was the result of accidental blunt force trauma.

He had hit the back of his head earlier, "thought nothing of it and went to sleep," with it being confirmed that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in his death.

At the time, the Saget family released a statement saying, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The tragic loss of the beloved Full House star and comedian left the entertainment industry shocked.

Article continues below advertisement

'Let's Keep His Legacy Going'

Image of John Stamos said Bob Saget 'always told you how much he loved you.'
Source: MEGA

John Stamos said Bob Saget 'always told you how much he loved you.'

Since his passing, Stamos has been candid about how hard it has been to lose his good friend.

About two years after Saget's death, Stamos appeared as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show and reflected on their deep connection. He noted that he was “still very broken up about” his passing.

“He never left anything on the table; he always told you how much he loved you and cared about you, so let's keep his legacy going with that as it’s so important," Stamos said about Saget.

MORE ON:
John Stamos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of John Stamos looks for signs from his good friend.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos looks for signs from his good friend.

“I went in his backyard the night he died and I said ‘Bob, come on, show me a sign, show me that you’re OK up there,'" he added.

“And I started to walk back, and this little hummingbird came,” Stamos remembered. “I have it on my phone. It had a red; my mum used to wear a red scarf, and she had red hair, and it was her saying, ‘It’s OK, we’re OK. Bob’s up here and just be kind to one another and be loving like he was.’”

'I Miss You and Love You'

Image of John Stamos broke fans hearts when he shared their 'last pic' together.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos broke fans hearts when he shared their 'last pic' together.

More recently, Stamos took to his Instagram to share his last photo with Saget on Sunday, May 17, in honor of what would have been his 70th birthday.

Saget was joined by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, Stamos, and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, as they stood in front of the ocean. "Last Pic" was written in the sky, as they all flashed their smiles.

Captioning the post, "We used to throw each other great birthday parties. Your 70th today would’ve been epic! I miss you and love you."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.