John Travolta Has Been 'Very Focused' on Daughter Ella 'Over the Last Year': 'Her Well-Being Comes First'
While John Travolta loves acting in Hollywood, an insider recently dished his main focus over the past year has been on his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta.
“For a while after Kelly Preston passed away, people close to John were getting worried about Ella, because she had to go through a lot as a young adult,” the source shared. “It’s been a huge contrast from her childhood, when her parents were totally mainstream figures in Hollywood and she regularly walked red carpets with them.”
Focusing on Ella
Losing her mother made Ella pull back “from all that,” the insider shared, noting she “leaned on John during this period.”
“She hasn’t let this situation wreck her life, but she’s also stayed away from the fast crowd she grew up with in Hollywood,” they added. “Of course, John always loves to work and pursue his passion for aviation, but Ella and her well-being come first and John has been very focused on her over the last year. He’s a natural as a father but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to stress.”
On May 11, John shared a tribute to his late wife, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly! You did a great job!! We love you!”
Kelly Preston's Death
Kelly passed away on July 12, 2020, after a two-year b----- cancer battle at the early age of 57. At the time, John took to Instagram to confirm the news, somberly sharing, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with b------ cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”
He added he and his family will “forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."
"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he concluded. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."
The Family's Statement
A representative for the family also spoke to a media outlet at the time, noting Kelly had chosen to “keep her fight private.”
“She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched,” they added. “Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
In Touch originally spoke to the insider about Ella.