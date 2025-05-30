John Travolta Has Been 'Very Focused' on Daughter Ella 'Over the Last Year': 'Her Well-Being Comes First'

Losing her mother made Ella pull back “from all that,” the insider shared, noting she “leaned on John during this period.”

“She hasn’t let this situation wreck her life, but she’s also stayed away from the fast crowd she grew up with in Hollywood,” they added. “Of course, John always loves to work and pursue his passion for aviation, but Ella and her well-being come first and John has been very focused on her over the last year. He’s a natural as a father but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to stress.”

On May 11, John shared a tribute to his late wife, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly! You did a great job!! We love you!”