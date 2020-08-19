RIP. According to Kelly Preston’s death certificate, which was obtained by Us Weekly, the actress died at her Clearwater, Florida, home she shared with husband John Travolta on July 12 following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Following the tragic death, the What a Girl Wants alum’s body was brought to a funeral home after she died at 11:46 a.m. Later on, Preston was cremated at the Brooksville Crematory in Brooksville, Florida. She passed away at 57 years old.

Travolta, 66, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with his followers. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he shared alongside a photo of Preston. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” he continued.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he said. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

The Grease star and Preston met while filming The Experts in 1987. Four years later, they got married. The Hollywood stars shared three children — Ella, 20, Benjamin, 9, and Jett, who died at 16 years old in 2009 after suffering a seizure.

Ella also wrote a tribute to her mother after her untimely death on social media. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” she admitted. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.”

“Thank you for your love,” she continued. “Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Clearly, Preston kept her head high while being sick as she continued to celebrate milestones with her family. In honor of Father’s Day, the Hawaii native wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love” in June 2020. One month earlier, she gave a sweet shout-out to her kids, writing, “My beautiful babies … I love you with all of my heart. xxx.”