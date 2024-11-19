John Travolta Used Scientology Method to 'Heal' Marlon Brando in Barbra Streisand's Living Room, Her Stepson Josh Brolin Reveals
John Travolta did what to Marlon Brando in Barbra Streisand's living room?
Josh Brolin made a shocking confession while recalling a dinner party at his stepmother's home in his recently released memoir, From Under the Truck, which also reflects on The Goonies actor's difficult upbringing and battle with alcoholism.
"I had been invited to a dinner with John Travolta; Kelly, his [late] gorgeous and uber-pleasant wife; Marlon Brando; a redhead Marlon had met on the internet; my pops and his wife, Barbra (a singer)," Brolin wrote in his book.
The Sicario star remembered being a bit star-struck by The Godfather star, explaining: "I was twenty-seven years old and the whole reason I got into acting was because of the early films I had watched starring Marlon and the late James Dean (who, incidentally, died from an automobile accident on the outskirts of my hometown of Paso Robles and ended up in the same morgue that my mother would just months before the fortieth anniversary of his death)."
"Wow. I was going to meet the Marlon Brando," he recalled thinking to himself at the time, though the situation quickly became emergent when Brando revealed an injury upon arrival.
"When [Marlon] stepped from the car and stood up, he reached down and pulled up his pant leg. Under it was blood running down his leg," Brolin penned. "He explained that he had stopped to help some people pull their cars from a landslide on the Pacific Coast highway, and when he tried to pull a cat out of some mud, it got traction and the bumper hit his leg."
- John Travolta Was So Obsessed With 'Fame' He Didn't Bother to Learn His Lines, 'Get Shorty' Director Claims: 'He Arrived on Set With No Sense'
- Secrets & Scandals: This is What Shaped These Hollywood Heavyweights
- Brad Pitt Talks Sobriety & Forgiving Himself — 'I Saw It As A Disservice To Myself, As An Escape'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Almost simultaneously, Brolin said he heard Travolta — a devout Scientologist — yell, "I just got to the next level!"
"Marlon sauntered up to John and John to Marlon and they gave each other an ebullient hug," Brolin detailed. "John excitedly told Marlon how he had just completed a [Scientology] course on healing and that he could help him. John grabbed Marlon softly by the hand and led him inside, toward Barbra's living room."
"By the time I walked in, Marlon was prostrate on a chaise lounge and John told him to close his eyes," he wrote. "I stood there quietly and left mine open. John put his hand on Marlon's leg, then his other hand on Marlon's chest. Time passed, quietly. Nobody spoke. I was the person farthest away from them. I watched. Marlon Brando and Danny Zuko. This is insane."
"How is that?" the No Country for Old Men actor shared of what Travolta asked Brando.
"Wow," Brando supposedly said in response, to which the Grease star replied: "I know, it's really something."
"Marlon stood up, looking less blanched than before," Brolin added, concluding: "I had just witnessed John Travolta fix Marlon f---ing Brando."