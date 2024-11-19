Home > News > John Travolta NEWS John Travolta Used Scientology Method to 'Heal' Marlon Brando in Barbra Streisand's Living Room, Her Stepson Josh Brolin Reveals Source: MEGA John Travolta supposedly used Scientology to 'heal' Marlon Brando.

John Travolta did what to Marlon Brando in Barbra Streisand's living room? Josh Brolin made a shocking confession while recalling a dinner party at his stepmother's home in his recently released memoir, From Under the Truck, which also reflects on The Goonies actor's difficult upbringing and battle with alcoholism.

Source: MEGA John Travolta used a Scientology method after Marlon Brando arrived at a dinner party with a bleeding leg.

"I had been invited to a dinner with John Travolta; Kelly, his [late] gorgeous and uber-pleasant wife; Marlon Brando; a redhead Marlon had met on the internet; my pops and his wife, Barbra (a singer)," Brolin wrote in his book. The Sicario star remembered being a bit star-struck by The Godfather star, explaining: "I was twenty-seven years old and the whole reason I got into acting was because of the early films I had watched starring Marlon and the late James Dean (who, incidentally, died from an automobile accident on the outskirts of my hometown of Paso Robles and ended up in the same morgue that my mother would just months before the fortieth anniversary of his death)."

Source: MEGA Marlon Brando died in 2004.

"Wow. I was going to meet the Marlon Brando," he recalled thinking to himself at the time, though the situation quickly became emergent when Brando revealed an injury upon arrival. "When [Marlon] stepped from the car and stood up, he reached down and pulled up his pant leg. Under it was blood running down his leg," Brolin penned. "He explained that he had stopped to help some people pull their cars from a landslide on the Pacific Coast highway, and when he tried to pull a cat out of some mud, it got traction and the bumper hit his leg."

Source: MEGA John Travolta and Marlon Brando had been at Josh Brolin's stepmom Barbra Streisand's house for a dinner party.

Almost simultaneously, Brolin said he heard Travolta — a devout Scientologist — yell, "I just got to the next level!" "Marlon sauntered up to John and John to Marlon and they gave each other an ebullient hug," Brolin detailed. "John excitedly told Marlon how he had just completed a [Scientology] course on healing and that he could help him. John grabbed Marlon softly by the hand and led him inside, toward Barbra's living room."

Source: MEGA Josh Brolin recalled the unusual situation in his memoir, 'From Under the Truck.'

"By the time I walked in, Marlon was prostrate on a chaise lounge and John told him to close his eyes," he wrote. "I stood there quietly and left mine open. John put his hand on Marlon's leg, then his other hand on Marlon's chest. Time passed, quietly. Nobody spoke. I was the person farthest away from them. I watched. Marlon Brando and Danny Zuko. This is insane." "How is that?" the No Country for Old Men actor shared of what Travolta asked Brando.