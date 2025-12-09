or
John Turturro Snaps at Photographer for Pronouncing His Name Wrong During Awkward Red Carpet Encounter: Watch

John Turturro
Source: MEGA/@people/Instagram

John Turturro bickered with paparazzi after they pronounced his name wrong.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

John Turturro wasn’t pleased with the paparazzi.

While walking the red carpet at the Monday, December 8, special screening of his friend Kate Winslet’s movie Goodbye June, the actor, 68, called out a photographer for pronouncing his name wrong.

John Turturro Snaps at Paparazzi

John Turturro got frustrated with photographers.
Source: @people/Instagram

John Turturro got frustrated with photographers.

"No, it's 'Tor-turro,'” he corrected him. "That's how you say it. You say my name right, then I'll take a picture.”

'Tor-turro,'" he repeated, while several others on the red carpet shouted out the correct pronunciation.

John Turturro Shares Support for Kate Winslet

Source: @people/Instagram

Paparazzi pronounced John Turturro's name wrong.

Turturro is not in Goodbye June and solely attended the event to support Winslet’s directorial debut alongside her son Joe Anders, who wrote the movie.

"I'm only doing this because I'm friends with Kate," Turturro confirmed on the red carpet.

The Titanic alum appeared in his 2005 movie Romance & Cigarettes, which he wrote and directed.

Kate Winslet's Movie Directorial Debut

Kate Winslet directed 'Goodbye June.'
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet directed 'Goodbye June.'

The film — which streams on Netflix starting December 24 — was a labor of love for Winslet, 50, and her 21-year-old son.

Producing the movie was like “climbing a mountain, but my God, it feels really good when you do claw your way to the top,” she told an outlet.

Kate Winslet's son wrote 'Goodbye June.'
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet's son wrote 'Goodbye June.'

Winslet admitted she’s nervous about how her project is going to be received.

“You never know,” she said. “It’s the same thing with any acting. You can go to work and leave your blood on the floor as an actor and leave no stone unturned, but you still don’t know whether the performance is going to work or not or fit with the finished film. There’s always that element of the unknown, which is terrifying. But I think that’s why we do it, because we’d be absolutely nothing if we didn’t feel fear, because fear makes you want to push yourself further and try new things.”

Nonetheless, the starlet is proud of the final product.

“I never wanted it to finish. I just never wanted it to end. I can’t tell you how much I loved it.” she gushed.

John Turturro supported Kate Winslet at a 'Goodbye June' screening.
Source: MEGA

John Turturro supported Kate Winslet at a 'Goodbye June' screening.

The Mare of Easttown star added, “The thing is, because of the number of times I have been fortunate enough to be No. 1 on that call sheet, I take that very seriously. So pulling a cast together, keeping everyone afloat, bringing the energy, I’m no stranger to that stuff."

"And actually that really kicks in when you do long television. So like, Mare of Easttown, for example, The Regime — these huge long jobs, you have to keep everyone going because when the chips are down and you’re like, ‘We’re going to run over and now it’s raining outside,’" she continued. "You all have to just rally. So with something like this where I had all those brilliant adult actors and children, 35 days, Helen Mirren for only 16 of those 35 days, you’ve got to be good humored and you’ve got to be f------ ready and you’ve got to have nice people.”

