John Turturro Snaps at Photographer for Pronouncing His Name Wrong During Awkward Red Carpet Encounter: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

John Turturro wasn’t pleased with the paparazzi. While walking the red carpet at the Monday, December 8, special screening of his friend Kate Winslet’s movie Goodbye June, the actor, 68, called out a photographer for pronouncing his name wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

John Turturro Snaps at Paparazzi

Source: @people/Instagram John Turturro got frustrated with photographers.

"No, it's 'Tor-turro,'” he corrected him. "That's how you say it. You say my name right, then I'll take a picture.” 'Tor-turro,'" he repeated, while several others on the red carpet shouted out the correct pronunciation.

Article continues below advertisement

John Turturro Shares Support for Kate Winslet

View this post on Instagram Source: @people/Instagram Paparazzi pronounced John Turturro's name wrong.

Turturro is not in Goodbye June and solely attended the event to support Winslet’s directorial debut alongside her son Joe Anders, who wrote the movie. "I'm only doing this because I'm friends with Kate," Turturro confirmed on the red carpet. The Titanic alum appeared in his 2005 movie Romance & Cigarettes, which he wrote and directed.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Winslet's Movie Directorial Debut

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet directed 'Goodbye June.'

The film — which streams on Netflix starting December 24 — was a labor of love for Winslet, 50, and her 21-year-old son. Producing the movie was like “climbing a mountain, but my God, it feels really good when you do claw your way to the top,” she told an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet's son wrote 'Goodbye June.'

Winslet admitted she’s nervous about how her project is going to be received. “You never know,” she said. “It’s the same thing with any acting. You can go to work and leave your blood on the floor as an actor and leave no stone unturned, but you still don’t know whether the performance is going to work or not or fit with the finished film. There’s always that element of the unknown, which is terrifying. But I think that’s why we do it, because we’d be absolutely nothing if we didn’t feel fear, because fear makes you want to push yourself further and try new things.” Nonetheless, the starlet is proud of the final product. “I never wanted it to finish. I just never wanted it to end. I can’t tell you how much I loved it.” she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John Turturro supported Kate Winslet at a 'Goodbye June' screening.