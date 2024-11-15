Kate Winslet's Stunning Transformation: A Look at the Star's Timeless Beauty
1997
Kate Winslet's youthful glow was highlighted in a Titanic still production shot.
2004
The actress, now 49, looked stunning in her low-cut black dress at the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind DVD release party in California.
2005
Winslet arrived at the Jarhead New York premiere in her black lace dress and matching pumps.
2006
Simplicity is beauty! Winslet attended the press conference for Little Children at the Walter Reade Theatre in her simple black oversized loose top. She also tied her hair up and wore a gold necklace and black watch.
2008
The Iris actress graced the 24th Annual Santa Barbara Film Festival in her black-and-white Narciso Rodriguez dress.
2009
The actress arrived to the 81st Academy Awards in her custom Yves Saint Laurent by Stefano Pilati black and gray dress.
2010
Winslet outshined other stars at the British Academy Film Awards 2010 when she perfectly wore a Stella McCartney dress and black high heels at the event.
2011
The War Game actress sported a black and red dress when she appeared at the premiere of her film, Carnage, at Cinema Gaumont Marignan with her costar John C. Reilly.
2012
Winslet accentuated her figure in her class black silk gown at the premiere of Titanic 3D. The dress featured crystal-beaded cap sleeves that completed her overall style.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
2013
Winslet wore a custom Jenny Packham black dress to the Divergent European premiere in London.
2014
The Finding Neverland star was all smiles when she arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of A Little Chaos.
"Confidence comes with age, and looking beautiful comes from the confidence someone has in themselves," Winslet told The Edit before her 40th birthday.
2015
Winslet opted for an all-black outfit when she opened the Longines Boutique on Oxford Street.
2016
The Avatar: The Way of Water star rocked her 1950s-era outfit on a Woody Allen film set.
2017
The Annual Awards Night honored Winslet and other artists at the 2017 event.
2018
Winslet stepped out in New York City in a black shirt and high-waisted culottes that highlighted her figure.
2022
Winslet wore her TIFF gown — a Badgley Mischka dress — again at the Avatar: The Way of Water world premiere.
2023
The Deep Sea 3D narrator attended the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards in her one-shoulder maxi dress.
2024
The red carpet mainstay flaunted her class and beauty again at The Regime premiere, appearing in her white blazer, chic jewelry and matching black top and pants.