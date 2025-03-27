Johnny Depp Earns Tons of Praise After Showing Off His Impressive Artwork Amid Hollywood Comeback: 'He's So Talented'
Johnny Depp knows his way around a canvas!
On Thursday, March 27, the actor proudly took to Instagram to show off the impressive artwork he made that is now being displayed at the Deyrolle institute in Paris, France.
"Like so many before me, I’ve been drawn to the world of Deyrolle, a place that celebrates the strange, the beautiful, and the often-overlooked wonders of nature," the dad-of-two, 61, captioned a photo showing his autographed piece, which was a detailed image of an elephant.
"It’s been an endless source of inspiration, and I’m deeply grateful for the chance to collaborate with them," Depp continued. "It’s an honor, and a bit surreal, to now be part of their story, especially with a creature so close to my heart: the elephant."
Fans expressed their amazement at his skills, with one person commenting on the upload, "You are so talented… what an inspiration!"
"What an artist 😮," raved another, with a third penning, "Our multitalented man!! This is one of my favorite artworks ❤️❤️."
A fourth admirer called his work "breathtakingly beautiful ✨️."
Paris Hilton also gave the post a "like" and commented two heart emojis.
According to Deyrolle, there are only 250 signed copies of the limited-edition piece, and the organization's Instagram account posted a video of the movie star leaving his autograph in the lower right corner of his work.
Depp's latest venture comes amid his return to Hollywood, as he suffered a fall from grace due to his nasty court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.
As OK! reported, the Pirates of the Caribbean fan-favorite was blacklisted from showbiz when his ex-wife, 38, claimed he sexually, verbally and physically abused her during their romance.
Depp went on to sue the actress for defamation after she painted him as an abuser in a 2018 published op-ed. The mom-of-two countersued and said her ex's lawyer Adam Waldman made defamatory statements about her.
In the end, Heard was found to have defamed her ex, and he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages due to Waldman's remarks.
After they both appealed verdicts, they reached a settlement.
In May 2023, Depp's film Jeanne Du Barry received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, where he touched on the rough patch he endured because of the legal drama.
"Of course, when you're asked to resign from the film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted," he admitted, referring to how after playing Gellert Grindelwald in two Fantastic Beasts films, the role was recast and given to Mads Mikkelsen for the third flick due to his scandal with Heard.
"Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it," he insisted. "I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."