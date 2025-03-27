Johnny Depp Earns Tons of Praise After Showing Off His Impressive Artwork Amid Hollywood Comeback: 'He's So Talented'

"Like so many before me, I’ve been drawn to the world of Deyrolle, a place that celebrates the strange, the beautiful, and the often-overlooked wonders of nature," the dad-of-two, 61, captioned a photo showing his autographed piece, which was a detailed image of an elephant.

"It’s been an endless source of inspiration, and I’m deeply grateful for the chance to collaborate with them," Depp continued. "It’s an honor, and a bit surreal, to now be part of their story, especially with a creature so close to my heart: the elephant."