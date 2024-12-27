Johnny Depp's Lawyers Were Worried He 'Might Lose His Temper' During Messy Amber Heard Trial
In the new A&E special Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, two of Johnny Depp's lawyers shared behind-the-scenes tidbits from his chaotic 2022 trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
On the Thursday, December 26, show, attorneys Benjamin Chew and Jessica Meyers explained the mixed emotions they had when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor took the stand in the defamation case.
"Johnny's use of humor really undermined whatever serious point Amber's counsel was trying to make," Chew explained of Depp's lighthearted demeanor. "We wanted to humanize Johnny before the jury so they could understand why hitting the woman he loved was something that he's just not capable of."
However, Chew admitted they did have one thing they were "concerned about," as they worried over "whether he might lose his temper."
"The other side is gonna do everything possible to get Johnny to show anger," he said of how Heard's lawyers wanted to paint Depp as an abuser.
"One of the things that lawyers try to do on cross-examination is to maintain control of the witness. That's something that Johnny simply did not allow [Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn] to do," he shared.
In the end, the jury sided with the dad-of-two, as they felt Heard's op-ed claims about being abused by an anonymous man painted him as the abuser.
Chew recalled the Edward Scissorhands star feeling "elated" over the victory.
"He sounded as if the weight of the world was off of his shoulders," Chew spilled. "I mean, he sounded like a kid. He was thrilled."
Since the legal win, Depp has been trying to revive his career, having appeared at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival in September to promote his film Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness.
At a press event with his costars, the Oscar nominee touched on how he was doing after the drama.
"Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright," he insisted. "I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through."
Meanwhile, Heard received backlash from the public, prompting her to retreat from Hollywood and move to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh, whose father has never been publicly identified.
Earlier this month, the Aquaman star's rep confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.
"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage," they stated. "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."