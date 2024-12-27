Johnny Depp's Lawyers Were Worried He 'Might Lose His Temper' During Messy Amber Heard Trial

Since the legal win, Depp has been trying to revive his career, having appeared at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival in September to promote his film Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

At a press event with his costars, the Oscar nominee touched on how he was doing after the drama.

"Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright," he insisted. "I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through."