Johnny Depp Bizarrely Eats Decorative Plant at Las Vegas Party in Weird Video: Watch

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Johnny Depp is raising eyebrows after taking a bite out of the scenery — literally. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 63, was caught on camera biting into decorative greenery while attending a party at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 26. In the bizarre clip, Depp posed for photographers while holding a drink and standing in front of a wall covered in faux plants.

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Source: @JPASC24/INSTAGRAM Johnny returned to the decorative wall and took an even bigger bite.

Things took an unexpected turn when the actor leaned toward the backdrop, buried his face in the greenery, and emerged with a leaf in his mouth. Depp appeared to chew the artificial foliage for several seconds before eventually spitting it out. But apparently, one bite wasn't enough.

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Johnny Went Back for Seconds

Source: @JPASC24/INSTAGRAM Johnny pulled away with multiple leaves hanging out of his mouth.

After removing the first piece, Depp returned to the decorative wall and took an even bigger bite. This time, the Edward Scissorhands actor pulled away with multiple leaves hanging out of his mouth before raising his glass and continuing to pose for photographers. Despite the unusual moment, Depp appeared to be in good spirits throughout the event. The Hollywood star rocked an all-black ensemble for the outing, accessorizing with a brown wide-brimmed hat, tinted glasses, a bandana around his neck and several chunky rings. The strange incident occurred during Drink Las Vegas, a four-day food and beverage event held across multiple hotels in Sin City. Depp was at an after-party connected to Three Hearts, the rum brand he is associated with.

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Johnny Has Several New Projects in the Works

Source: @JOHNNYDEPP/INSTAGRAM Johnny has never been afraid to lean into his eccentric side.

Depp's viral Vegas appearance comes as the actor continues to make headlines for his return to major Hollywood projects. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory alum is set to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. Depp showed off his dramatic transformation into the iconic character while making a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The actor will also reunite with Penélope Cruz in Day Drinker. The upcoming thriller marks the pair's fourth movie together after previously sharing the screen in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.

He Has Always Been Quirky

Source: MEGA Johnny continues to make headlines for his return to major Hollywood projects.