Johnny Depp's Son Jack, 24, Makes Rare Public Appearance on Paris Set for Directorial Debut: Photos

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Johnny Depp's son, Jack Depp, was spotted on set making his directorial debut on a Paris film set. The 24-year-old, whom Johnny shares with Vanessa Paradis, looked very serious on June 25 as he appeared to give directions in a gray T-shirt with headphones hanging around his neck and Ray-Ban sunglasses. In other shots, Jack held a cigarette and wore a brown Carhart jacket and gray baseball cap as he spoke to cast and crew, presumably about his vision for the project.

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Source: MEGA Jonny Depp's son, Jack Depp, wore a plain gray T-shirt as he directed a film in Paris.

Jack is stepping into his new role after spending most of his life shying away from the spotlight, unlike his older sister, Lily-Rose, who has been an actress and model for most of her life. While it's unclear what exactly Jack is working on, he has demonstrated an interest in the past in taking on behind-the scenes roles in films. Jack worked with Dexter Demme to write and produce the 2025 short comedic film Tug of War. It was the most recent of their three short films as a creative duo, reported E! News.

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Source: MEGA Jack Depp wore a Carhart jacket and smoked a cigarette as he spoke to the cast and crew.

They pair announced their first feature-length film together in 2025. "Since this is our third short film, currently we are writing our first feature and hope to start prep/shooting in the near future," they told Director's Notes. Johnny rarely speaks publicly about his children, but noted the artistic nature of his son in an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014. "My boy Jack ... draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that," he said. "Aside from school plays and things, he hasn't shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!"

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Source: MEGA Jack Depp appeared to be giving instructions to cast and crew while on set.

According to the Daily Mail, Jack spent two years working as a bartender at a Lebanese restaurant in Paris before stepping down in 2024. The owner described the young man as a "great guy" who prefers to stay out of the limelight. "He was a good employee," his former employer said, later adding, "Good staff are hard to find."

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Source: MEGA The title or release date of Jack Depp's debut film has yet to be released.

Vanessa told Weekend Knack Magazine in 2007 that she "secretly chose" France as the place where her children would be raised for the normalcy and anonymity that it offers. "Even though Los Angeles is great too," she said at the time. “Only, in the south of France, can you live much more anonymously. And that's a bliss, especially when the children are still young." "Now I indeed keep them away from the cameras, because I don't want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will," she added. "They didn't ask for that. Not yet. The day that they will decide for themselves to do things that might bring them into the spotlight, then I won't stop them."

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Source: MEGA Jack Depp was raised in Los Angeles and France as his parents wanted to afford him anonymity.

It appears Jack is comfortable in France after seemingly choosing it as the destination of his very first movie. Jack rarely makes public appearances, but is occasionally shown on his sister's social media pages for family snaps or to wish her brother a happy birthday. "My little baby Jackie is 18," Lily-Rose wrote for his birthday in 2020. "My baby bro, my heart and soul, happy birthday, I love you SO MUCH."

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Source: MEGA Johnny Depp rarely speaks about his children but has noted Jack Depp's artistic nature.