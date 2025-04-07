Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Meredith Gives Birth to Baby Boy After NHL Star's Tragic Death — and He 'Looks Exactly Like His Daddy!': See Photos
Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, has given birth to the couple's third child seven months after the late NHL star and his brother Matthew's devastating August 2024 deaths.
"I had our third baby! 4/1/25. Another baby boy 🥹💙. Carter Michael Gaudreau — same middle name as his daddy," Meredith captioned an Instagram post on Monday, April 7. "8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches — exact same as his daddy."
She continued: "He looks exactly like his daddy too 🥰. I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever."
More to come...
