JoJo Fletcher Says Motherhood Has 'Revived' Her as She Gushes Over Husband Jordan Rodgers: 'I Feel Very Lucky'

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JoJo Fletcher is soaking up every moment with her baby girl, Romy, whom she shares with husband Jordan Rodgers. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done in my whole life," the reality star, 35, exclusively tells OK! ahead of her first Mother's Day while talking about her partnership with Hallmark. "Nothing can truly prepare you for it. Even though I’ve been planning and hoping to become a mom for many years, nothing truly prepares you. But you always figure it out. When people used to tell me that, I didn’t understand what it meant — but you really do. It’s a lot, but it’s the greatest love and feeling you’ll ever experience. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t slept more than an hour in days — you’re still the happiest."

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She adds, "I could be in the trenches, and then when Romy smiles at me, I’m like, okay, I’m good. I’ve been revived. It’s a wild range of emotions, but it’s the greatest joy and privilege of my life."

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Source: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram The pair welcomed daughter Romy in December 2025.

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The entrepreneur, who met Rodgers, 37, during her season of The Bachelorette, is also in awe of how fast the athlete got the hang of being a dad. "There’s something so special about seeing your husband love your daughter. It melts you. I always knew he’d be a great dad, but what surprised me was that he had almost no experience with babies. Maybe held two babies ever — for like 30 seconds. But the second Romy was born, he was all in. Swaddle master, best diaper changer. It came so naturally to him. It’s on another level. Very lucky. Very blessed," she gushes.

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Source: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram JoJo Fletcher says motherhood is hard but 'so much better' than she thought.

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"I look at her and him every day and I’m like, 'We made her!' It’s crazy," she quips about her daughter, whom she welcomed via emergency C-section last year, just two days before Christmas Day 2025. Though there are ups and downs, Fletcher admits motherhood is "so much better" than she thought — but also "so much harder." "You’ll be in the trenches, but at the same time, you’ll feel the greatest love and joy. You can be exhausted, dehydrated, barely functioning — and still feel so happy. It’s more of everything than I imagined. I thought I was fulfilled before her. Now I don’t know how I lived without her," she says.

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Source: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram JoJo Fletcher is spending Mother's Day with her family.

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In the meantime, the Bachelorette alum is excited to be with her little tot for her first Mother's Day. "I am flying my mom here because I was like, this would be really special for me and my mom to be here with Romy on our first Mother’s Day. So I’m flying my parents here. I don’t know what we’re doing exactly. I have a dinner planned for all of us that night as a whole family. But I just want quality time as a family. I feel like the older you get, especially after having kids and your parents getting older, I just want to spend more time with them," she shares.

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Source: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram The duo met on 'The Bachelorette.'

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She adds: "That would be a perfect day for me — just one-on-one quality time with the whole family, with Romy, with my nieces, my nephews, my parents. That’s what I hope for."

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Since Mother's Day is on the horizon, Fletcher says teaming up with Hallmark is a "no-brainer." "I love Hallmark. I feel like they have the best reading cards. They make it so easy. I’ve always said that cards are a love language for me," she explains. "If you were to ask me what I want for anything — birthday, Christmas — write me a card. Write me a note. Give me something that I can look back on and reflect on."

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Source: Hallmark The mom-of-one loves Hallmark cards.