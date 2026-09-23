Jon Hamm, 55, 'Deeply Terrified' About Becoming an 'Old Dad' as He Addresses Wife Anna Osceola's Pregnancy for the First Time

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Hamm has some thoughts about becoming a first-time dad at 55. The Mad Men actor confessed he was "very excited and deeply terrified" to welcome his first child with his wife, Anna Osceola, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, September 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube Jon Hamm appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on September 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Hamm Joked About Being an 'Old Dad'

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm admitted that he was 'deeply terrified' about becoming a first-time dad.

"So I think I'm doing it right," Hamm said about his conflicting feelings on fatherhood. Host Seth Meyers joked that those feelings never go away, which visibly surprised Hamm. "Really? There isn't? When your kids are like 70 [years old], and you're like, 'I did it, right?' You know, when I'm like 152," the American Hostage actor humorously added.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Hamm Embraced Being an 'Old Dad'

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm's wife Anna Osceola's pregnancy was confirmed in August.

Meyers, 52, said he appreciated a fellow "older dad," to which Hamm replied, "You got nothing on me." "I know, you make me feel like a young dad," the host said as the audience erupted in laughter. "You're making me feel young again."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Hamm's Wife Anna Osceola's Pregnancy Was Confirmed Last Month

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot in 2023.

Hamm's comments mark the first time he's publicly spoken about Osceola's pregnancy since the news was confirmed last month. Osceola, 38, was spotted flaunting her growing baby bump in a string bikini while vacationing in the Hamptons on August 10 and was believed to be in her second trimester at the time, sources told Daily Mail. Shortly after the news broke, insiders emphasized that Hamm was "ready" to become a father.

Anna Osceola Showed Off Her Baby Bump at the 2026 Emmys

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attended the 2026 Emmys on September 14.