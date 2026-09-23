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Jon Hamm, 55, 'Deeply Terrified' About Becoming an 'Old Dad' as He Addresses Wife Anna Osceola's Pregnancy for the First Time

Photo of Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm said he was 'very excited and deeply terrified' about becoming a father.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

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Jon Hamm has some thoughts about becoming a first-time dad at 55.

The Mad Men actor confessed he was "very excited and deeply terrified" to welcome his first child with his wife, Anna Osceola, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, September 22.

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Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Jon Hamm appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on September 22.

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Jon Hamm Joked About Being an 'Old Dad'

Photo of Jon Hamm admitted that he was 'deeply terrified' about becoming a first-time dad.
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm admitted that he was 'deeply terrified' about becoming a first-time dad.

"So I think I'm doing it right," Hamm said about his conflicting feelings on fatherhood.

Host Seth Meyers joked that those feelings never go away, which visibly surprised Hamm.

"Really? There isn't? When your kids are like 70 [years old], and you're like, 'I did it, right?' You know, when I'm like 152," the American Hostage actor humorously added.

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Jon Hamm Embraced Being an 'Old Dad'

Photo of Jon Hamm's wife Anna Osceola's pregnancy was confirmed in August.
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm's wife Anna Osceola's pregnancy was confirmed in August.

Meyers, 52, said he appreciated a fellow "older dad," to which Hamm replied, "You got nothing on me."

"I know, you make me feel like a young dad," the host said as the audience erupted in laughter. "You're making me feel young again."

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Jon Hamm's Wife Anna Osceola's Pregnancy Was Confirmed Last Month

Photo of Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot in 2023.

Hamm's comments mark the first time he's publicly spoken about Osceola's pregnancy since the news was confirmed last month.

Osceola, 38, was spotted flaunting her growing baby bump in a string bikini while vacationing in the Hamptons on August 10 and was believed to be in her second trimester at the time, sources told Daily Mail.

Shortly after the news broke, insiders emphasized that Hamm was "ready" to become a father.

Anna Osceola Showed Off Her Baby Bump at the 2026 Emmys

Photo of Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attended the 2026 Emmys on September 14.
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attended the 2026 Emmys on September 14.

“Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for," the source told the People on August 12. "He's not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He's just really happy."

Weeks later, the Greek actress showed off her pregnancy belly in a high neck stripped dress while attending the 2026 Emmys on September 14.

Hamm first addressed the idea of becoming an "old dad" shortly after he and Osceola tied the knot in 2023.

"I hope it turns into kids," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. "I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see."

Hamm and Osceola reportedly met while filming the series finale of Mad Men in 2015. Their romance wasn't confirmed until 2020 after they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

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